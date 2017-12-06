The Manchester Derby is very nearly upon us, and who can wait?

If there is to be any semblance of a title race this season, this is undoubtedly the game where the tide could turn in Manchester United's favour.

City have won an absurd 20 games on the trot in all competitions and are looking to go 11 points clear with victory on Sunday.

That would be quite the achievement considering it's still early December.

United's hopes have received a boost with the news that David Silva is a major doubt for the game at Old Trafford.

The Spanish international scored the winner in the hard-fought 2-1 win over West Ham, after which Thierry Henry named him as the best creative midfielder the Premier League has ever seen.

It goes without saying then, that he will be a huge loss side if an unspecified injury keeps him out.

However, Jose Mourinho is very sceptical about this "problem", questioning whether Pep Guardiola could just be playing mind games - because some managers feels the need to do that before every big game.

Mourinho has a dig

“Our opponents have all these issues,” Mourinho told BT Sport, quoted by the Independent.

“They have a big issue but in the end everybody is ready to play. They have phenomenal organisations. We are a bit more humble.

“When we have a problem, we have a problem. When players are injured, they are injured. I tell you the truth.”

Going on to explain United's injury list, he added in his press conference after the 2-1 Champions League win over CSKA Moscow:

“The truth is Eric Bailly no chance for the weekend. Phil Jones, a chance. Fellaini, a chance. Zlatan, a big chance. Matic is injured but will play for sure. I'm telling the truth. He is injured but he will play for sure. Carrick no chance.

“It's the truth. No stories of Lacazette, David Silva. All the truth.”

In the Portuguese's defence, it's easy to see where this suspicion has come from.

Arsene Wenger confirmed that Alexandre Lacazette wouldn't face United, before handing him a surprise start. The former Lyon man went on to score in the 49th minute, though it wasn't enough to prevent a 3-1 defeat.

You can bet Mourinho is planning two training sessions this week: one to prepare for City with Silva, and one without.

Do you expect United to beat City? Have your say in the comments.

