One of the main factors behind the Cleveland Cavaliers' 12-game winning streak has been Dwayne Wade's role as the team's sixth man.

After a difficult start to the season, the veteran decided to give up his starting spot and asked head coach Tyronn Lue to bring him off the bench to work with the second unit.

This move has worked to perfection as the shooting guard has been playing some terrific basketball with the reserves.

He had one of his best and most efficient games of the season against his former team the Chicago Bulls on Monday night as he posted 24 points and six rebounds in the Cavs' 113-91 win.

With both Isaiah Thomas and Derrick Rose out, Wade has also been acting as the backup point guard for the team and has done a good job of leading the offense.

But both IT and Rose are expected back in the coming weeks and Lue will have a decision to make about the 35-year-old's role when he has a healthy roster to choose from.

The former Miami Heat star, however, wants to make things easier for his coach and insists he wants to continue what he's doing.

"I'm good where I'm at," Wade told cleveland.com. "The problem would only be worse when Isaiah comes back, because he's going to need his shots. Where I am now, it's working for me and for this team."

Since moving to the bench, the three-time NBA champion is averaging 12.9 points and shooting 48.1 percent from the field on almost 10 shots per game. As a starter, he was scoring 5.7 points on about eight shots and shooting 28 percent.

He has found a cohesion and rhythm with the reserves and enjoys the relationship he has with Jeff Green, Kyle Korver and Channing Frye.

"This is the most fun I've had in a few years, just enjoying the game," he told reporters on Monday.

The 12-time All-Star's performances have prompted LeBron James to declare him as the number one candidate for the Sixth Man of the Year award this season.

But Wade quickly played down this talk and instead opted to share the credit with his fellow bench group.

"I'm a little uncomfortable with all the Sixth Man talk because I'm out there with a great unit," Wade said. "We all are helping this team be better. Kyle (Korver) is the number one plus/minus guy on this team, so maybe he's the Sixth Man of the Year. But I'm just having fun with the guys I'm out there with."

The 17-7 Cavs have a chance to extend their winning run to 13 games as they entertain the Sacramento Kings at Quicken Loans Arena on Wednesday night.