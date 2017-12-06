Cristiano Ronaldo could make more Champions League history vs Dortmund

It's been a tough season for Cristiano Ronaldo on the goalscoring front.

In stark contrast to last term, where the 32-year-old scored 25 goals in 29 La Liga appearances for Real Madrid, he's managed just two this time around.

But that won't stop him from landing Ballon d'Or number five on Thursday to equal Lionel Messi's record haul.

He may be declining and unable to dominate defences like he used to, but 2017 has been another fantastic year for Ronaldo in which he completed the La Liga and Champions League double.

It's in the Champions League where the Portuguese clearly thrives. In five games this season he's scored eight goals already - two more than anyone else.

There's something about playing in Europe that makes Ronaldo come alive and there are suggestions he could break his goalscoring record in the competition.

Ronaldo scored 17 goals in the 2013/14 Champions League campaign and with eight goals to his name already, he's well on his way.

That all depends on whether Real reach the final, of course, but as of now Ronaldo has eight games to score nine goals.

It all starts against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday night in the final game of the group stages, with Real already guaranteed a place in the last 16.

And there is history to be made for Ronaldo at the Bernabeu.

As reported by Marca (see below), Ronaldo could be become the first player ever to score in every Champions League group game.

The Portuguese bagged braces in both games against APOEL FC, another away to Dortmund and then scored home and away against Tottenham.

So, score against Dortmund in the Madrid capital and Ronaldo will make it six out of six, which Neymar very nearly managed but fell at the final hurdle last night.

Ronaldo already holds numerous records in the Champions League and this would be another to add to his collection, which Zinedine Zidane thinks he deserves a lot of respect for.

"I think Cristiano deserves more respect because he is such a great player that when things don't quite go his way everyone has something to say about him," said the Real manager.

"The club and the fans who love Cristiano know what he is doing. Just last season he had a phenomenal campaign.

"We are halfway into the season, we still have six months left of the season. Six months is a very long time for Cristiano."

