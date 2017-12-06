The world heavyweight boxing puzzle between Anthony Joshua, Joseph Parker and Deontay Wilder is still ongoing.

Joshua is yet to agree terms on a unification bout with either fighter, and his promoter Eddie Hearn wants him to hold all four recognised belts by the end of 2018.

That would mean beating both of them, while Tyson Fury remains a potential opponent for the Watford-born man, as he continues to work towards a return to the ring.

Parker appears to be AJ's most likely first fight, with Wilder claiming the New Zealander is their 'priority' ahead of any bout with himself.

Progress has been made between the two, after Parker lowered his request for no less than 40% of the cut from any agreement.

Both Parker and his team have been very vocal about their desire to make the fight with AJ happen, notably criticising how little they're willing to pay the Kiwi if they make a deal.

They've also made several comments about Joshua being dropped in sparring and by Wladimir Klitschko in the ring earlier this year, stating that Parker has never been on the end of such treatment.

David Higgins, his promoter, has now made more comments as they look to build the fight, claiming that some British boxing fans are 'brainwashed' about Joshua's ability.

The Englishman has won all 20 of his bouts by knockout, but Higgins doesn't believe his chin is up to the job, with the proof there for all to see after Klitschko nearly ended his winning streak.

Dillian Whyte also rocked Joshua in their fight in 2015, and Parker's team believe he is going to burst his bubble if and when they meet.

"A lot of British fans have been brainwashed into thinking Joshua is the bullet-proof, unbeatable guy but he's actually getting flattened all the time," he stated.

"It's happened in numerous training camps and Wladimir Klitschko also flattened him.

"His media machine tells us he's the next Lennox Lewis but he's being flattened all the time and hasn't even fought anywhere near the same standard of opposition.

"It's a bubble that's going to be burst. I'm getting hate mail from Joshua's brainwashed fans asking me how I can demand that slice of the pie for Parker. That disrespects that Joseph has been in this game for 20-something years."

Higgins also claimed that Joshua is actually avoiding the fights with both Parker and Wilder, amid reports that talks have stalled.

He added that AJ and his team need to be held responsible if they are unable to agree a deal for a bout between the two.

"He says he wants to be the king but now he's avoiding both unification options (Parker and Deontay Wilder)," Higgins said.

"If Joshua doesn't unify now, then he needs to be held to account. When the fans start complaining, let it be on record that we did everything we could to unify."

Parker's team certainly aren't happy about it, but if they do agree terms with AJ in the end, they're putting their reputation on the line along with the belt following all their comments.

