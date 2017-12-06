It's taken a lot to stop PSG this season, but Bayern Munich interrupted their momentum with a 3-1 win at the Allianz arena.

The Bavarians needed to win by four goals to top Group B because of the head-to-head rule.

While Jupp Heynckes' men weren't able to pull that off, goals from Robert Lewandowski and a Corentin Tolisso brace ensured they still made a huge statement of intent on the European stage.

Kylian Mbappe made an equally big statement by becoming the youngest player in Champions League history to score 10 goals, though the 18-year-old's efforts ultimately weren't enough.

For all their attacking brilliance, the Parisians simply weren't able to break Bayern down enough.

Neymar couldn't muster anything spectacular and won't have enjoyed the reception he received from the home fans either.

As the world's most expensive player, the Brazilian is an easy target for opposing supporters and always attracts attention regardless of how he performs.

Neymar targeted again

On this occasion, the Bayern fans had gone to the trouble of printing fake money with his face on it, solely for the purpose of hurling them in his direction when he took a corner.

It clearly didn't go unnoticed by the 25-year-old, who to his credit, kicked the notes out of the way and didn't react.

Their anger may have been a little displaced, as they have been protesting at UEFA ever since they were charged an extortionate €100 a ticket for the Anderlecht game.

Following sanctions for that stunt, they also held up a banner reading:

"Throwing fake money is charged. But exploiting our football is fine?"

Bayern fans weren't happy

On the one hand, German football has a great reputation for not milking its fans and offering some of the most affordable tickets in Europe. They haven't taken kindly to PSG somehow managing to avoid Financial Fair Play sanctions either.

Some have questioned Bayern fans' latest actions, however, as they aren't exactly financial minnows themselves and just like PSG, they have their own relationship with Qatari money.

Fortunately, Neymar is no stranger to this kind of thing and he dealt with it in good grace.

