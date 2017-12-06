Controversial TV host Piers Morgan has been, what he has referred to, as "sledged" in his Twitter direct messages by Australian cricketers David Warner and Steve Smith, following the 120-run win in Adelaide to send England 2-0 down in this year's Ashes series.

Australia will regain the Ashes if they win the next Test in Perth.

Morgan had been tweeting his displeasure at the way England's Ashes had been going, saying it had been going "the same way as mine in 2013/14," with a rather comical picture attached.

It made for amusing reading seeing him get so upset over the loss, but it did at least show Morgan had the passion for the sport.

But, the amusement did not stop there at all.

David Warner and Steve Smith had probably seen the meltdowns the TV presenter had been having over Twitter, and it was something they indeed found amusing.

So funny that they decided to message him their beaming faces over the victory and to taunt him with the success.

The following tweet was posted by Morgan with a screenshot of the message, saying: "When Aussies sledge you in your DMs...," and several angry face emojis added to the message.

Morgan also tagged England Test match captain Joe Root in another tweet, stating that he "had gambled" and failed following the total whitewash that was the second Test match.

The omens do not bode well for the England team. Whilst they only need to draw to retain the Ashes, the England side has never come back from 2-0 down to either draw, let alone win, against the Australian cricket team.

So, whatever way you look at it, it does sadly look quite bleak for Root and co. Down Under.

Perhaps then we will see more amusing tweets from Piers Morgan and more examples of Aussies giving him a good "sledge" in his Twitter inbox?

