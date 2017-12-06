With injuries to multiple key players, the Los Angeles Clippers are sinking fast this season and their hopes of making the playoffs are very slim.

Star player Blake Griffin is out for two months and Patrick Beverley has been ruled out for the rest of the campaign.

They have lost all three games since Griffin went down and the franchise may be forced into making some drastic changes to the roster to bring bodies in and plan for the future.

One man heavily involved in trade rumors already is center DeAndre Jordan.

The big man is expected to opt out of his contract and enter free agency in the summer but the Clippers may not be willing to risk losing him for nothing.

Multiple reports in recent weeks have stated that the franchise is open to offers for Jordan and is hoping for a significant package in return.

According to USA Today's Sam Amick, they are listening to all incoming calls regarding the veteran but are not making any calls of their own and actively shopping him.

Despite the constant talk surrounding his future, however, the All-Star has remained professional and is trying to keep his spirits high and be a real locker room leader for the team during their struggles.

In an interview with USA TODAY Sports, he insisted that trade rumors will not affect him and he'll deal with any potential move away from Los Angeles if it arises.

“We’ve got to stick with it and find a way to keep this ship afloat while these guys get healthy,” Jordan said. “I’ll let (the front office) handle what they handle. That’s out of my control, so I’ll focus on what I can control.

"Like I said, I’m happy being here and you know, we’ll see what happens. If they come to me and they want to talk about (a possible trade), we can talk about it, you know? I don’t believe nothing in this league until it happens.”

Just a few months ago, general manager Lawrence Frank claimed that the 29-year-old will be a "Clipper for life" and they had no intentions of offloading him.

But with the mounting injuries and the team's bad record, things may have changed slightly and they understand he's the only viable asset they have to move.

Recent reports have claimed that the Milwaukee Bucks, Toronto Raptors, Washington Wizards and Portland Trail Blazers have all expressed an interest in the All-NBA man.

With the huge likelihood that he becomes a free agent next year, however, it'll be difficult to see those teams giving up various pieces to essentially 'rent' DJ and have no assurances over his long-term commitment.