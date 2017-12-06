Eddie Hearn spoke about the possibility of a 2018 fight between David Haye and Anthony Joshua, after the 37-year-old heavyweight said he hopes to get in the ring with AJ if he can beat Tony Bellew.

Haye's rematch with Bellew has been rearranged for May 5, after the veteran boxer suffered a bicep injury just weeks ahead of their proposed December 17 fight.

He is one of only two boxers in history to have unified the cruiserweight world titles and become a world heavyweight champion - and believes an emphatic victory over Bellew could set up a fight with the likes of Joshua.

"I'm not only looking at winning this fight, I really want to make a statement and show the world I am an elite heavyweight," Haye told Sky Sports News.

"I am a guy who can challenge for that No 1 spot. Anything other than a conclusive, spectacular victory, is a failure in my eyes.

"If I win the fight, but I struggle, I'm honest enough with myself to know the likes of Anthony Joshua, the No 1 in the division... if I cannot beat Tony Bellew in emphatic style, then I've got no business mentioning his name."

Bellew stopped Haye in the 11th round of their bout in March.

Hearn comments on potential Haye v AJ fight

Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn - who is currently trying to close a deal with Joseph Parker - responded to Haye's comments and surprisingly admitted that a 2018 fight between AJ and Haye is on the cards.

"I am more confident than ever that Bellew wins, but if Haye were to win, then his popularity and the size of a fight [against Joshua] would mean it could be one to consider," Hearn told Sky Sports.

"If he beats Bellew he could make some noise about [fighting Joshua].

"One of his big motivations is to fight Joshua but he isn't on our radar, at the moment."

Realistically, it seems very unlikely that Haye will get a shot at the 28-year-old IBF, WBA and IBO world heavyweight champion - unless the Londoner was to blemish his 100% record against Parker or Deontay Wilder.

