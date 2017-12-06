Boxing

Hearn and Joshua.

Eddie Hearn has spoken honestly about the possibility of a Joshua v Haye fight

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Eddie Hearn spoke about the possibility of a 2018 fight between David Haye and Anthony Joshua, after the 37-year-old heavyweight said he hopes to get in the ring with AJ if he can beat Tony Bellew.

Haye's rematch with Bellew has been rearranged for May 5, after the veteran boxer suffered a bicep injury just weeks ahead of their proposed December 17 fight.

He is one of only two boxers in history to have unified the cruiserweight world titles and become a world heavyweight champion - and believes an emphatic victory over Bellew could set up a fight with the likes of Joshua.

"I'm not only looking at winning this fight, I really want to make a statement and show the world I am an elite heavyweight," Haye told Sky Sports News.

"I am a guy who can challenge for that No 1 spot. Anything other than a conclusive, spectacular victory, is a failure in my eyes.

"If I win the fight, but I struggle, I'm honest enough with myself to know the likes of Anthony Joshua, the No 1 in the division... if I cannot beat Tony Bellew in emphatic style, then I've got no business mentioning his name."

Bellew stopped Haye in the 11th round of their bout in March.

David Haye vs Tony Bellew - Heavyweight Fight

Hearn comments on potential Haye v AJ fight

Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn - who is currently trying to close a deal with Joseph Parker - responded to Haye's comments and surprisingly admitted that a 2018 fight between AJ and Haye is on the cards.

"I am more confident than ever that Bellew wins, but if Haye were to win, then his popularity and the size of a fight [against Joshua] would mean it could be one to consider," Hearn told Sky Sports.

"If he beats Bellew he could make some noise about [fighting Joshua].

Anthony Joshua v Carlos Takam - World Heavyweight Title Fight

"One of his big motivations is to fight Joshua but he isn't on our radar, at the moment."

Realistically, it seems very unlikely that Haye will get a shot at the 28-year-old IBF, WBA and IBO world heavyweight champion - unless the Londoner was to blemish his 100% record against Parker or Deontay Wilder.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Boxing
David Haye
Tony Bellew
Anthony Joshua

Trending Stories

Ryan Shazier suffered devastating back injury last night - lost feeling in his legs

Ryan Shazier suffered devastating back injury last night - lost feeling in his legs

Rumor killer regarding two SmackDown Live stars suffering from injury

Rumor killer regarding two SmackDown Live stars suffering from injury

Cristiano Ronaldo could do something no one has done before vs Dortmund tonight

Cristiano Ronaldo could do something no one has done before vs Dortmund tonight

Watch: What Bayern Munich fans threw at Neymar when he took a corner

Watch: What Bayern Munich fans threw at Neymar when he took a corner

Jose Mourinho has made a promise to Luke Shaw after superb display vs CSKA

Jose Mourinho has made a promise to Luke Shaw after superb display vs CSKA

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again