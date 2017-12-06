Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton has said there is "no excuse" for the current field of F1 cars to produce worse racing than those in the feeder Formula 2 series, as well as saying the same for the sound in F1 vs F2.

Speaking at the BRDC Awards, he expressed his wish for closer racing following a rather quiet season finale in Abu Dhabi last month, which saw his teammate Valtteri Bottas dominate.

Hamilton had criticised the track after he was unable to pass Bottas, and said at the awards he hopes another step for better racing can be made in 2021 when new engine regulations potentially come into play.

"Kart racing is the best form of racing still, because the guys follow each other so closely," Hamilton said.

"The cars this year are the best they've ever been. Looking at the next step, I believe Ross [Brawn] and Chase and the teams are really working hard to make sure that the next cars in 2021, they're even more raw.

"I hope they make the cars louder. You can have bigger tyres. Why did Jackie [Stewart] have big tyres back in the day and we've got smaller tyres? Maybe a little less downforce, maybe we can race closer.

"There's no reason why a GP2 race or F2 or whatever you want to call it should be louder and sound better, and be able to have better racing, and follow closer."

F1 has featured V6 hybrid turbos since 2014, and they were naturally quieter than the normally aspirated V8's that came before them.

F2 has featured V8's, though, and the cars therefore are louder than their F1 counterparts, and the lack of downforce compared to a Grand Prix car means they are able to follow each other much more closely.

F2 will be quieter next year with new V6 engines, but will probably still produce close racing.

However, 2018 could yet feature closer battles upfront in F1.

Red Bull are expected to join the fray as championship challengers once again and a much more consistent challenge is also expected from Ferrari, after Sebastian Vettel led the championship up until the final few races of the season.

Formula 1 chiefs will be hoping a better show can be put on next year purely based on the teams closing up following this first year of new regulations, but if that isn't the case, 2021 is the next opportunity to sort out F1's problems.

