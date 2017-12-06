Luke Shaw was handed his first start for Manchester United in over 200 days on Tuesday night and, on the whole, he played pretty well.

It was a performance reminiscent of the player Louis van Gaal signed three years ago for £27 million, bombing up and down the left wing and providing dangerous crosses.

One momentary lapse in concentration from Shaw led to CSKA Moscow's opener, of course, but manager Jose Mourinho didn't seem too bothered.

In fact, Mourinho was so impressed by Shaw's return that he's planning on giving him more opportunities in the future.

"He was really dangerous," said the Portuguese. "He was deserving that opportunity for a long time and is going to get more because his performance was really positive."

Shaw appears to have overcome the demons that have stunted his career in recent years, though a few concerns still remain.

Paul Scholes, for example, said on BT Sport after the CSKA win that Shaw doesn't "live his life as clean as he should do".

Shaw's mentality has been criticised in the past and there's reason to suggest there were early warning signs about what the future had in store.

Back in 2014, when Shaw was at Southampton, there was heavy interest from Chelsea when Mourinho was at the helm.

United eventually won the race to sign Shaw and Mourinho soon revealed exactly why he lost out on the left-back.

According to the former Blues boss, Shaw was demanding wages in the region of £130,000-per-week, which is pretty ridiculous for someone who was only a teenager at the time.

It actually reinforces the notion that Shaw's attitude wasn't right from a young age and could still be causing problems.

"If we pay to a 19-year-old boy what we were being asked for, to sign Luke Shaw, we are dead," said Mourinho in 2014.

"We would have killed our stability with financial fair play and killed the stability in our dressing room.

“Because when you pay that much to a 19-year-old kid - a good player, fantastic player - the next day, we would have had players knocking on our door.

"They would have been saying, 'How is it possible I play 200 games for this club, won this and that, yet a 19-year-old comes here and gets more money than I get?'

"It would've killed immediately our balance and we couldn't allow that. I don't criticise another club for paying it. They can pay what they want. I don't have any comment about it.

"But for my club we can say it would be very negative for us, especially when we can say Felipe [Luis] is much less expensive. Sometimes you have to make decisions."

