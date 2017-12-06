Football

Gerrard and Scholes agree on the English team with the best chance in Europe

English clubs are on course to set a record in this season's UEFA Champions League.

The Premier League already has four sides in the last 16, with Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur already securing their names in the draw, with the latter three all winning their groups.

Liverpool can join them tonight with a draw at home to Spartak Moscow, though a win would earn them top spot.

It would be the first time England has had five representatives in the knockout stages of the Champions League, and with four potential group winners it shows the standard of the Premier League this term.

Not since the 2013/14 season had all the Premier League sides made it out of the group, so there has been a marked improvement.

With all their success, it is very difficult to separate the sides in terms of who has the best chance of going the furthest in the Champions League.

Manchester City have won 20 straight games in all competitions, including all five in Europe, while Spurs beat Borussia Dortmund home and away, and thrashed holders Real Madrid 3-1 at Wembley.

City's rivals Manchester United have Jose Mourinho's experience on their side, having guided Porto and Inter Milan to unlikely triumphs, and Liverpool have one of the most frightening attacks in Europe, which has just begun to hit top form.

On the other hand, Chelsea face the likelihood of being drawn against Barcelona or PSG after finishing second in their group, which is obviously an uphill task.

The question was put to Steven Gerrard and Paul Scholes, who both lifted the famous trophy during their careers, with the latter winning it twice for United.

And they both came to the same conclusion, that it would be Scholes' former club who will carry the flag for the Premier League.

"I think Mourinho gives United that small chance," he said.

"I think against the best teams they [Liverpool] look better to me than Manchester United.

"But with Mourinho you’ve just got that small chance because he can set a team up in any given game and get that important result.

"He can go away to a Barcelona or a Real Madrid and nick a 1-0 because of the way he sets his team up."

Scholes says Liverpool have the potential to be 'deadly' against any team, but agreed that the Mourinho factor tips the balance in the Red Devils' favour.

"I think any of them are capable of going a long way in the tournament. There’s some really good teams left in it. Manchester City and Liverpool," he stated.

"Liverpool at home are deadly and away they are good as well. But at home they can outscore any team.

"There’s better teams than Manchester United in the tournament, but the experience of Mourinho and what he’s done in this competition – it gives them a chance."

It will certainly be interesting to see if any of the English teams can break the Spanish stranglehold on the trophy, and become the first side from this country since Chelsea in 2012 to win it.

Topics:
Jose Mourinho
Liverpool
Manchester United
Manchester City
Premier League
Football
Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea

