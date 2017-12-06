Ravindra Jadeja was the centre of attention today after appearing to initially get the wicket of former Sri Lanka cricket captain Angelo Matthews on the day of the fifth and final Test of India vs Sri Lanka.

They had initially set a 410 run target for the Sri Lankan side, and on day five the birthday boy Jadeja took the wicket of Matthews to get India off to the best start possible.

Matthews inability to decode the set-up and Jadeja's probing spell were all highlights of Matthews dismissal, the Indian side obviously delighted at what their man had just managed to do.

But, soon all these facts became irrelevant, as the wicket was seen as a no-ball.

Remarkably, the umpire missed the errant front foot of Jadeja, and so that meant the no-ball was valid and Matthews was, to his annoyance, given out.

The video further down this article really does speak for itself with the whole incident.

The umpires made sure that they did not miss any further calls, or they would have really faced the wrath of the Sri Lankan team.

Jadeja was later denied a wicket against current Sri Lankan captain Dinesh Chandimal. An umpire's decision settled the call, which was remarkably close and avoided a repeat of the rather embarrassing Matthews incident.

Watch the incident below.

Forgive the pun, but the umpires were certainly not on the ball the first time round.

Despite all this, Sri Lanka still faced a huge uphill task, more like an upmountain task, to secure the victory over India.

At lunch on the final day, they were still 291 runs away from what was really looking like a near impossible victory, and to level the three-match Test series.

And despite the potential for yet more no-balls from birthday boy Jadeja, It probably isn't hard to guess what the mood is like in the Sri Lankan camp today.

