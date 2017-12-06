The Phoenix Suns fans have not had much to cheer about this season but they've been able to see flashes of the team's future potential that provides them with hope.

Devin Booker is already worthy of being labeled a star and is the face of the franchise despite his tender years.

The likes of Marquese Chriss, Dragan Bender and Tyler Ulis have all shown promise over the last 12 months.

But another player they're expecting big things from is this year's number four overall pick Josh Jackson.

The Kansas product has struggled in the early part of his rookie campaign and has found it difficult to assert himself unlike some of the other youngsters in his draft class.

He was considered one of the best players among those entering the league this year but has not been able to wow Phoenix fans yet.

In the team's last outing against the Toronto Raptors, however, he finally showed a glimpse of his talent and produced a moment of magic to excite fans.

The 20-year-old produced a highlight play that has seen him deservedly receive attention across social media.

Faced up against big man Jakob Poeltl in a mismatch, Jackson saw a great opportunity to drive to the basket and did so by performing a killer crossover that floored the Austrian before dropping a perfect pass to Alex Len for an easy dunk.

It was a nasty move by the young small forward and it looks even better with each different angle.

Unfortunately for the Suns, though, they were down by 13 at this point and went on to suffer another big loss as the Raptors enjoyed a 126-113 success.

Jackson put up decent numbers of 13 points on 3-of-6 shooting in the defeat and the Arizona-based franchise will be happy to see him showing signs of confidence.

He recently posted a career-high 20 points against the Detroit Pistons and is slowly proving he can be a threat offensively.

For the season so far, he's averaging just 9.2 points, 1.0 assist and 3.5 rebounds per game in 21 minutes of action.

The San Diego native is yet to receive the full trust of his head coach to play extended minutes but if he continues to come off the bench and produce stunning plays like he did in Toronto, it'll definitely help his chances of staying on the court longer.

It's still too early to judge him as a player and the growing pains he's experiencing are only to be expected. But as long as he continues to show his potential and develops alongside Booker and the rest of the young core in Phoenix, the future of the team should be in good hands.