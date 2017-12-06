Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko received a lot of stick for his performance in Tuesday night's 1-1 draw at home to Atletico Madrid.

The Blues were therefore beaten to top spot in the group by Roma, who beat Qarabag 1-0, and will now likely face either Barcelona, PSG or Besiktas in the last 16.

Signed from Monaco for £39.7m, the 23-year-old Frenchman was at fault for Atletico's opening goal and, incredibly low on confidence, late on produced a touch so embarrassing that it went viral.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte defended his summer signing and urged his critics to be patient with Bakayoko.

"He is working to try to improve and go into our idea of football. It’s important to have patience and understand mistakes during the game are normal, from every player.

"My task is to try to improve my player, especially if a player is 22 years old. He has a lot of space for improvement. At the same time, I am very happy with his commitment and work."

Club legend Frank Lampard was much more critical in the BT Sport studio following the 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.

"He [Bakayoko] sleeps," Lampard said. "His concentration goes and at this level, you sleep for a second and it's an easy goal for Atletico.

"I don’t know with Bakayoko."

"I think it’s well documented that he hasn’t settled quickly at Chelsea and English football in the Premier League as well and he has to come to grips with that."

Bakayoko's individual highlights

Fans on social media have been getting firmly on Bakayoko's back but his individual highlights show that he was not as terrible as many Chelsea fans are making out.

Bakayoko's mistake cost his team dearly but he was genuinely excellent in the first half and unlucky not to bag a brilliant assist.

Substituted in the 64th minute, his overall display was certainly not great but the abuse he has been receiving seems more than a little unfair.

Bakayoko was hauled off by his manager after an abysmal touch - which gave fans on social media plenty of ammo.

Chelsea fans online appeared to be furious at the young midfielder but his individual highlights prove he does not warrant the level of hate he's received.

