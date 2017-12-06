Football

Steven Gerrard names the one Man United player defenders don't want to come up against

Steven Gerrard has been around long enough to know a world-class potential when he sees one.

The former Liverpool and England captain won every trophy possible except the Premier League during a glittering career, which also saw him nearly named the Ballon d'Or winner in 2005, coming third behind Frank Lampard and Ronaldinho.

After hanging up his boots last year, Gerrard took up roles in both coaching and punditry, having taken over as Liverpool under-18s manager, as well as giving his expertise on BT Sport.

Covering the Champions League, he watched as Manchester United secured their passage to the knockout stages as group winners with last night's 2-1 win over CSKA Moscow.

Jose Mourinho's men have vastly improved this term, and are leading the chasing pack behind Manchester City in the Premier League ahead of this weekend's Manchester derby at Old Trafford.

Speaking on BT Sport last night, Gerrard named the player United have got that he thinks has the ability to put the fear of God into defenders.

He believes Marcus Rashford is able to 'destroy' defenders, and that when he senses an opportunity, either at finishing or dribbling past someone, he can take it.

"I love how direct he is. When he smells blood he just goes right at defenders and with that pace he plays to his strengths," he said on BT Sport.

"If you're a defender in that position he's one player you don't want to come up against, especially when he gets you in a wide area in a one-v-one, he can absolutely destroy you."

Manchester United v CSKA Moskva - UEFA Champions League

Rashford got the winner to secure United's place at the top of the group, moments after Romelu Lukaku's equaliser cancelled out a hugely controversial goal from CSKA's Alan Dzagoev.

The strike was the 20-year-old's eighth of the campaign, meaning he is only three behind his entire tally from the whole of last season.

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN UTD-LEICESTER

He has three to his name in the Champions League and Premier League alike, and has added two more in the Carabao Cup, as United have strolled to the quarter-finals.

Rashford's excellent form is nothing but good news for England and Gareth Southgate too, with the 2018 World Cup in Russia on the horizon.

