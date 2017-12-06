Matt Hardy's beloved "Broken" gimmick has finally found its way to the WWE, and it seems as though the professional wrestling world is very much behind it.

Hardy established the gimmick during his run with IMPACT Wrestling, alongside brother Jeff Hardy, and took it to various other promotions as he was allowed to work the independent circuit with the gimmick as well.

Unfortunately for Hardy, once he made the decision to leave the company, IMPACT retained the rights to the character and would not allow him to use it if he wasn't under contract with them.

This led to a lawsuit between Hardy and IMPACT Wrestling, after Jeff and Matt decided to sign back with WWE and made their return at WrestleMania 33 last year - capturing the RAW Tag Team Titles.

For the next several months, the talk surrounding Matt Hardy was solely focused on his "Broken" gimmick and whether or not we'd ever see it in WWE.

After new management took the helm at IMPACT Wrestling, a deal was struck with the promotion to finally allow Matt to use the gimmick in WWE.

Some minor tweaks needed to be made, as he is no longer referred to as "Broken" Matt Hardy, but rather as "Woken" Matt Hardy.

His mannerisms, accents, and essentially everything else about the character remains the same. He debuted the gimmick for the first time on WWE TV this past Monday in a video segment with Bray Wyatt.

Hardy used all of his "Woken" catchphrases; including "DELETE," "YEEEEEES," and so many more.

WWE uploaded the video of the segment on their YouTube page, and its made such a huge impact that not only has it reached 1 million views, but it's also one of the top trending videos on YouTube overall in the top 25:

It should be interesting to see how Matt's "Woken" character progresses, and the return of "Brother Nero" (Jeff Hardy) once he is able to come back off injury.

What are your thoughts on Hardy's "Woken" character and its debut in the WWE? Do you think that the gimmick could be as famous as it was in the independent circuit and in IMPACT Wrestling? Or will Vince McMahon not understand it and run it into the ground? Have YOUR say in the comments section below, and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

