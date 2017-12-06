If there's two things you can expect from Zlatan Ibrahimovic it's goals and sensational quotes.

No matter who you support, you've got to have a soft spot for the Swedish striker who has freshly returned from seven months out with an ACL injury. Manchester United and the Premier League are happy to have him back.

There was no shortage of doubt over Ibrahimovic taking to English football at age 35 last year but it took little time for skepticism to simmer down.

United's new forward flew out of the blocks with 28 goals in 46 appearances, including the winning strikes in the Community Shield and EFL Cup final.

And such was the impressive nature of Ibrahimovic's rehabilitation this year, that United simply couldn't resist extending his contract for another year.

Rumours of moves to the MLS were swiftly quelled by remarkable reports of medical professionals being shocked by Ibrahimovic's strength.

Having returned in the 4-1 victory over Newcastle last month, Ibrahimovic declared: "I told you, lions don’t recover like humans. That I have now proved, rather than just saying it."

Classic Zlatan. However, the 36-year-old has been dropping classic lines since his very first day at the club and Juan Mata has revealed the brilliant story of Ibrahimovic meeting the club's kit men.

In an interview with FourFourTwo, Mata explained: "The day he arrived, we were away on pre-season, so he was on his own with the kit men at the training ground.

"They had never met him before and he's the sort of guy that garners instant respect because of the way he carries himself.

"Zlatan apparently looked the kit men up and down and said: 'I hope you know God has arrived.'

"The kit men were shaking and didn't know what to think, then he fell about laughing with them. He always does that."

You can just imagine the kit men's faces when 6' 5" worth of Zlatan stood over them.

Of course, the Swede was joking and that's the kind of personality that must be an absolute dream at Carrington.

Even if Ibrahimovic isn't quite the same player after his recent lay-off, there are few better players to have in your dressing room. Given the challenges he has overcome in the past, though, it's hard to see him flopping.

