If you don’t love the Champions League anthem then we can’t be friends.

The famous song, which is synonymous with European football’s prestigious annual tournament, was written by English composer Tony Britten back in 1992 specifically for the competition, which was rebranded in the same year.

Twenty-five years later and the anthem is still played before every Champions League match. The tournament wouldn’t be the same without it.

If you claim to have never sung along with it at home then sorry, but we just don’t believe you.

Surely everybody reading this has sung along to it at least once. Cristiano Ronaldo even sings along to it before Champions League matches he’s involved in and fair play to him for that.

No Champions League anthem before United v CSKA

However, ahead of Manchester United’s final Champions League group stage match against CSKA Moscow last night, the anthem wasn’t played.

Everybody was very confused, including the two sets of players, and nobody quite knew what had happened.

You can watch the footage here…

The reason has been revealed - and it's bizarre

So, what went wrong?

The answer was provided by BT Sport’s Des Kelly a few hours after the final whistle.

He carried out some investigative work and discovered from an official source that “the CD kept skipping”. With time running out before referee Gianluca Rocchi had to blow the whistle for kick-off, Old Trafford staff were left with no choice but to scrap plans to play the anthem.

Yep, even though we’re a few weeks away from 2018, it seems some people really do still use CD players.

United aren’t exactly short of cash, so you’d imagine they have a few quid spare for a half-decent MP3 player.

'Why the hell are they using a CD?'

Here’s how Twitter has reacted to the fact United still use a CD player…

United still won 2-1

Despite the lack of Champions League anthem, United still managed to win the match 2-1.

CSKA took the lead on the stroke of half-time through Vitinho, but two goals in two second-half minutes from Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford turned the match on its head and earned all three points for the Red Devils.

