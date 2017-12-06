Chelsea lost top spot in their Champions League group to Roma after being held to a 1-1 draw at home by Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night.

The failure to beat Atletico means Antonio Conte's side will face one of Barcelona, PSG or Besiktas in the round of 16.

Chelsea had plenty of opportunities to secure all three points at Stamford Bridge but were repeatedly thwarted by Slovenian goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

Star man Eden Hazard is not fazed by the thought of facing Leo Messi or Neymar in the first knockout round.

"It's not a problem," Hazard told BT Sport following the 1-1 draw.

"We are Chelsea. We can face any team. We know PSG and Barcelona, they are very good. But we are Chelsea and we have to be ready for everything. We can do everything."

The Belgian winger has been in superb form recently and the 25-year-old was unsurprisingly the man to finally break down Atletico's stubborn defence, delivering a dangerous cross which Stefan Savic put into his own goal.

Gary Cahill on the last 16 draw

Club captain Gary Cahill was far less confident about facing the runaway French and Spanish league leaders.

"To get to and win the final, of course we have to beat the best teams," Cahill said in the London Evening Standard.

"But let's not lie as well, let's hope we dodge them and progress."

Chelsea fans on social media were pretty upset about Cahill's comments and hit out at the "weak mentality" of the 31-year-old Englishman.

We've collated some of the best tweets from the countless furious Chelsea fans.

Cahill was appointed club captain at the beginning of the 2017-18 season following the departure of Chelsea legend John Terry.

The England international was signed from Bolton Wanderers in 2012 for a reported £7m fee and has been a first team regular ever since.

However, the emergence of Andreas Christensen and arrival of Antonio Rudiger has left Blues fans wondering if Cahill should remain part of the first XI.

He's expected to keep his place when Chelsea visit London rivals West Ham United on Saturday lunchtime.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms