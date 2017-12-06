Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have reunited as allies on WWE TV, and the results have been extremely entertaining for professional wrestling fans who tune into SmackDown Live on a weekly basis.

Owens and Zayn have been friends for several years, rising to the top of the professional wrestling world together after grinding their way through the independent scene. When Owens and Zayn found their way to NXT together, Zayn captured the NXT Title and found great success as a singles competitor.

As Zayn celebrated his title win, however, Owens turned on Zayn and attacked him - obviously angered by Zayn's success. For the next several years Zayn and Owens would be cold to one another on WWE TV, resulting in some great matches between the two as they sparked a rivalry.

It wasn't until the WWE's Hell In A Cell pay-per-view (PPV) earlier this year that Zayn and Owens reunited. Owens took on SmackDown Live Commissioner Shane McMahon inside the steel structure in the program's main event.

At one point it looked as though McMahon had the match won, as Owens was laid out on top of an announce table while Shane stood atop the cell - with every intention to drop an elbow on him from the top of the cage.

At the final second, however, Zayn emerged and pulled Owens to safety, resulting in McMahon crashing into the announce table himself. Owens then pinned McMahon for the win and the once best friends had finally reunited.

For the past several weeks Owens and Zayn have been revolting against Shane McMahon, and their latest hurdle saw Owens being forced to be handcuffed to the ring rope while Zayn took on Randy Orton in singles action.

During the match fans began chanting "Sami Sucks," but after Zayn sent Orton into the steel steps, Owens hilariously shouted back at the fans "Sami Is The Best!" You can check it out here:

