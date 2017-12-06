So, Sky Sports certainly raised a few eyebrows when Noel Gallagher was chosen as a 'pundit' for Sunday's Manchester derby.

There can be no denying that the ex-Oasis guitarist is quite the Manchester City fan but Twitter can't imagine the sight of him taking a seat alongside Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher.

Obviously, Gallagher won't exactly be analysing tactics on the SkyPad or taking residence in the gantry yet the decision wasn't met with adulation.

Sunday's game promises to be the biggest of the season so far, after all.

You'd be hard pressed to bet on the Premier League title finishing the season anywhere other than Manchester - it's seem a question of whether United can hunt down their quick-starting rivals.

Pep Guardiola has been nursing champagne football all season long at the Etihad but Jose Mourinho will like the looks of the Citizens' last three outings.

It's up for interpretation as to whether City's dramatic wins over Huddersfield, Southampton and West Ham were the signs of champions or those of weakness.

Gallagher certainly reckons the former, recently declaring: “Pep Guardiola’s a f***ing Messiah!”

“I think that we are playing the some of the best football that’s ever been seen. And our manager is by far the best-dressed man in football. I’m very proud.”

So the climate of the game's build-up certainly suggests an entertaining fixture for Gallagher's trip into the Sky Sports studio.

Such was the online bewilderment of supporters, though, that the announcement simply had to be addressed and Neville replied to one fan with a belter of a tweet.

The seemingly random supporter posted: "Ha what a joke. Get an actual former city player. Sky gone to the dogs"

Here's how Neville responded:

That's got to hurt.

We're not sure Gallagher ousts ex-City players like Richard Dunne based on his haircut but Neville will be racking up re-tweets through the night with that post.

As much as Neville is correct with City winning so few trophies before their recent era of dominance, he has to admit that the Red Devils have been inferior in their own city so far this season.

The Sky Sports pundit will have to hope Gallagher trots out of the studio disappointed on Sunday if United are to rundown Guardiola's men. It's going to be a classic.

Who do you think will win the Manchester derby on Sunday? Have your say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms