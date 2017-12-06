It’s a huge shame that David Haye and Tony Bellew won’t be facing off in their rematch later this month. It would have been a fantastic end to a great year of British boxing.

The pair were scheduled to meet at the O2 Arena on December 17 but Haye was forced to pull out following a “freak” training incident which required him to undergo surgery on a torn bicep.

However, it was announced on Tuesday that the postponed heavyweight rematch has been rearranged for May 5. It will still take place, as originally planned, at London’s O2 Arena.

"To be honest I was looking forward to a great victory in December and a relaxing family break over Christmas, but my mind is still very much on this fight and I will punish him for that,” Bellew was quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

"I now have a very clear plan for 2018 and that is to knock out David Haye and then knock out Tyson Fury and end both their careers."

Haye, meanwhile, said: "While the first chapter of the Haye-Bellew saga didn't go my way, fans were left on the edge of their seats throughout the thrilling 11-round battle.

"The rematch in May will no doubt eclipse this."

The first fight was a classic

It will have to go some to eclipse their first fight, which took place back in March.

WBC cruiserweight champions Bellew went into the bout as the underdog but produced a stunning upset in one of the most thrilling fights of 2017.

However, the result might have been very different had Haye not suffered an Achilles injury in the sixth round.

The Liverpudlian eventually finished off his opponent, who fought valiantly despite his injury, in the 11th.

A quick glimpse at the latest odds shows that Haye (at 4/9 on) is once again the favourite. Bellew is currently priced at around 7/4 to beat the 37-year-old for the second time in 14 months.

Hearn predicts the winner of Haye v Bellew 2

But Eddie Hearn, Anthony Joshua’s promoter, is convinced he knows what will happen when the two fighters go head-to-head next year.

"I am more confident than ever that Bellew wins,” Hearn told Sky Sports, “but if Haye were to win, then his popularity and the size of a fight [against Joshua] would mean it could be one to consider.

"If he beats Bellew he could make some noise about [fighting Joshua].

"One of his big motivations is to fight Joshua but he isn't on our radar, at the moment."

Is Hearn right?

So, there you have it.

Hearn appears to be convinced that Bellew will beat Haye again in May.

