On last night's (Tues. December 5, 2017) episode of WWE SmackDown Live, former WWE Champion Randy Orton hit one of the most beautiful suplexes that you'll ever see inside a professional wrestling ring.

For the past several weeks Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have been feuding with SmackDown Live Commissioner Shane McMahon.

Last week Daniel Bryan put Owens in a one-on-one match with Randy Orton in the main event of SmackDown, however, McMahon made a few changes to the stipulations.

The match was deemed a No Disqualification match and Owens' best friend, Sami Zayn, would be banned from ringside. Of course, Zayn found a loophole in the rules and attacked Orton on the ramp entranceway, instead of at "ringside."

McMahon addressed this on last night's episode and fired back and Zayn for his actions. McMahon then put Zayn in a match against Orton, however, Owens would be allowed to be at ringside - but he'd be forced to be handcuffed to the ring ropes.

During the match, Orton took Zayn to the top of the turnbuckle before proceeding to execute one of the most beautiful superplexes that you'll ever see inside of a WWE ring. Check it out:

It's no surprise that Orton is one of the best technical wrestlers inside of the ring, as "The Legend Killer" has racked up an amazing 13 World Championship wins inside the WWE. He comes from a wrestling family as his dad is none other that WWE Hall Of Famer "Cowboy" Bob Orton.

Orton has had spectacular feuds over the years with names such as Triple H, Mick Foley, John Cena, and so many more. Last year he won the Royal Rumble match before going on to WrestleMania 33 to defeat Bray Wyatt for the WWE Title.

He would drop the strap a few months later to Jinder Mahal thanks to some assistance from The Singh Brothers at Backlash.

What are your thoughts on Orton's perfect suplex against Sami Zayn? Have you ever seen a more beautifully executed suplex inside a WWE ring? And what are your thoughts on Randy Orton's overall performance inside the ring nowadays compared to the new era of stars in WWE? Have YOUR say in the comments section below, and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

