"The Hype Bros" are no more after Mojo Rawley turned on Zack Ryder to end their longtime partnership.

Ryder and Rawley formed The Hype Bros in NXT back in 2015 The team was one of the bigger fan favorites in NXT before moving up to the main roster in July of 2016.

The pair were sent to SmackDown Live. In December of last year The Hype Bros earned a shot at the SmackDown Live Tag Team Titles.

Unfortunately for The Hype Bros, however, Ryder suffered an injury that would sideline him for several months, and a potential Tag Team Title run for the duo was ripped right out from under them as a result.

Since then, Rawley has seen some decent competition in Singles action and even won the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33.

Rawley last eliminated Jinder Mahal to win the honor after his longtime friend and former football teammate, Rob Gronkowski (Tight End in the NFL for the New England Patriots) assisted him.

Ryder returned from injury in June and reunited with Rawley in Tag Team action. Unfortunately they weren't able to rack up many wins together and it all came to a head a few weeks ago after The Hype Bros suffered a loss to The Bludgeon Brothers.

After the match, Ryder and Rawley were being interviewed by Renee Young to get their thoughts on their losing streak as a team, and while Ryder was speaking and trying to be positive on the matter, Rawley attacked him from behind and turned heel.

As he attacked Ryder he began shouting things such as "The Hype Bros are dead!" Now it looks like the pair will eventually go head-to-head at the Clash Of Champions pay-per-view (PPV) to settle their differences.

Shortly after last night's episode of SmackDown Live, Ryder took to Twitter to fire off a shot at his former tag team partner.

Ryder compared his WrestleMania moment, in which he won the Intercontinental Championship in a multi-man Ladder Match, to Rawley's (winning the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal with help from Gronkowski):

What are your thoughts on Ryder taking a shot at Rawley's Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal win at WrestleMania? Do you think that the only reason he won the Battle Royal was due to his help from Rob Gronkowski? And how interested are you in the feud between Ryder and Rawley? Have YOUR say in the comments section below, and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-money-in-the-bank-fallout

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms