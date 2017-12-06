There was a collective groan in the boxing world when David Haye was forced to pull out of his rematch this Tony Bellew this month.

The 'Hayemarker' was involved in a freak accident in training that saw him out until next year with a torn bicep, while Bellew was unable to secure an alternative winter fight with Joseph Parker.

Nevertheless, the new date of May 5th has been set for the two ex-cruiserweights to slug it out.

And while the posters display a number two beside their names, their spring bout will actually be the third time Bellew and Haye have exchanged blows.

The pair were involved in a random sparring session with heavyweight fighter David Price back in 2005 and things completely spilled over in Liverpool.

Both fighters have spoken about the training session before but not in quite as much detail as Bellew did before their first professional clash in March.

Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports, he reminisced: "He got a hiding off the two of us that day.

"He turned up in Liverpool, flying high, was expecting to beat me and David Price up. He hit me with one of the hardest punches I have been hit with in the first round.

"I stood on my feet and said good shot. He looked at me in pure amazement and shock. I don't know how I stayed on my feet, but remember nodding and saying good shot.

"I was a cruiserweight at the time, he was a cruiserweight, and the spar went on. Three rounds later David Price got in and hit him with a right hand that spun him 360 degrees.

"David Price would only have had to hit with a jab to knock him over, but David being David, stood back and said are you okay mate?

"I got in the next round, gave him a good few whacks on the side of the head. He took a knee. I went to hit him when he was on one knee and I missed him and punched the floor. That's the difference between me and David Price, I'm a savage. David is a lovely man and a nice guy."

Bellew was certainly 'a savage' when he slugged it out with Haye for real, dominating his injured compatriot before sealing the deal with an 11th round knockout.

Assuming Haye's fitness doesn't let him down again, Bellew could make it a hat-trick with victory in May.

