Rusev is slowly but surely growing into one of the most popular superstars that the sports entertainment company.

Rusev signed with WWE in September of 2010 and was assigned to WWE's Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW) developmental territory in Tampa, Florida, where he adopted the ring name Alexander Rusev.

To give the true story about Rusev, you have to include his wife Lana, who has been a big part of his career.

Lana signed with WWE in June of 2013 and was sent to their developmental branch NXT. She debuted on the October 23, 2013, episode of NXT, under the ring name Lana, scouting Alexander Rusev. The following month, WWE put her as Rusev’s manager on television. They had a short run while in the developmental brand.

Lana made her main roster debut on the January 31 episode of SmackDown where she and Rusev in the following weeks appeared in a series of self-promotional videos and speeches.

Fast forward to May of that year; they made their television debut. WWE has kept both Rusev and Lana strong on television. Rusev would end up winning the United States Title while with her.

Fast forward, WWE did a breakup angle after Lana quit on Rusev’s behalf during an I Quit Match with John Cena at the Payback PPV event in 2015. There was a brief storyline where Lana was aligned with Dolph Ziggler against Rusev.

In October of that year, TMZ reported that Lana had gotten engaged to Rusev, which Lana confirmed. This led to Lana making her return to WWE TV as a villainess and by Rusev’s side. WWE then took her off of TV until February of 2016 where she was pushed as a singles star.

Lana faced off with Brie Bella in a tag team match on the WrestleMania 32 pre-show. This would be Lana's in-ring debut. After this match, WWE once again put her with Rusev until they were drafted to SmackDown Live earlier this year. There is a trend here. When Lana and Rusev are together, they have success, but when separated, not so much.

