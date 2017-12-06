Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to win the Ballon d’Or for the fifth time in his career on Thursday.

If that happens, he equal the record set by Barcelona’s Lionel Messi two years ago.

Considering Messi led Ronaldo by four Ballons d’Or to one, it’s a remarkable achievement from the Real Madrid superstar, who was in action against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday evening.

Borja Mayoral put Madrid 1-0 up in the eighth minute with a neat finish before Ronaldo doubled the home side’s advantage four minutes later.

Ronaldo’s is a contender for the best Champions League goal of the week.

Video: Ronaldo's stunner v Dortmund

After receiving the ball from Isco on the edge of the box, he took a touch and then curled the ball into the back of the net past Dortmund’s rooted goalkeeper Roman Burki.

Watch the brilliant goal here…

Absolutely superb.

Ronaldo breaks Champions League record

In the process, Ronaldo broke a Champions League record.

Although he’s been struggling to score goals in La Liga this term, it’s been a completely different story in Europe’s premier club cup competition.

The 32-year-old has become the first ever player to score in all six Champions League group stage matches. Superb.

Gary Lineker leads the praise for Ronaldo

His latest record-breaking feat earned him plenty of praise on Twitter, including from the former England striker Gary Lineker.

“And what a goal it is. Well played @Cristiano 👏👏👏“

Well said, Gary.

