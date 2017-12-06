Francis Ngannou has proven to be the most freakishly athletically gifted competitor on the UFC's roster today.

Ngannou's sheer size and strength has been unmatched in his young mixed martial arts (MMA) career, and has helped him earn wins over the likes of former champions such as Andrei Arlovski and Alistair Overeem. Most notably, Ngannou obliterated Overeem with a vicious uppercut this past weekend.

After the match, UFC President Dana White confirmed that the young Frenchman would indeed be the next challenger for current heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic's title. If MMA fans look at the current heavyweight roster, there aren't many men who pose a serious threat to Ngannou.

Following his fight with Overeem this weekend, Ngannou was asked about potential superfights that he'd like to partake in. One such superfight that was mentioned was one against former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar.

Lesnar is also one of the most freakishly gifted athletes to ever step inside the Octagon, and it served him well during his title run. On a recent interview on the Top Turtle MMA podcast, Ngannou noted that he'd love to fight against Lesnar (quotes via MMA Fighting):

“I’d always like to see the match between me and Brock Lesnar,” Ngannou said. “Two big dudes. I like that matchup. I’m excited for that kind of match as a fan. … I want to see that match. He’s big.

"Huge, as you say. But he’s not stronger than me. I’m stronger than him. I’m the best striker in the heavyweight division and the more powerful guy. I’m also a talented guy and I will deal with that very easy.”

As for the current heavyweight champion, Stipe Miocic, Ngannou doesn't believe that he has what it takes to stand with him on the feet:

“I always predict KO. If he tries to stand up with me, he will not stand up too long,” Ngannou said. “And I think he will probably try something. He’s a good striker, but he doesn’t know how dangerous I am.”

What are your thoughts on a possible match-up between Ngannou and Lesnar inside the Octagon? Who do you think would have the upper hand in the potential clash? And is this fight even a possibility given Lesnar's USADA issues? Let us know your thoughts on the matter in the comments section below!

