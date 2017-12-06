New England Patriots radio commentator cheers on Rob Gronkowski’s late hit

It’s well known that one NFL star is in a bit of hot water right now.

That star New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, who lost the appeal of his one-game suspension, which means he is out for this Monday night's game against the Miami Dolphins in South Florida.

Gronkowski’s one-game ban is a result of the New England Patriots tight end’s actions. Gronkowski delivered an elbow to the back of Tre'Davious White's head following an interception by White on a play in which Gronkowski felt the Bills defensive back held him.

Gronkowski was flagged for a personal foul after hitting White late in the Patriots' 23-3 win. Gronk apologized for the hit, but said after the game that he was frustrated by inconsistent calls against him.

There was also another suspension. Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. It’s also been documented that Smith-Schuster will sit as a result of his crack-back block on Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger argued Wednesday that if Gronkowski’s actions were worthy of a one-game suspension, the NFL should have went easier on Smith-Schuster.

“I thought what happened, the play that happened, happened in the context of a football play,” Roethlisberger told reporters Wednesday, per ESPN. “It wasn’t away from the ball, it wasn’t a kicker, a defenseless player, it was a guy getting ready to make a tackle — a much bigger football player.

Obviously, we don’t like the taunting, the standing over him, the things like that … but you look at what Gronk did and what JuJu did and he got the same suspension, I don’t know if that’s necessarily fair. But that’s above all of our pay grades.”

An audio clip of one Patriots radio commentators cheering on Rob for the hit has surfaced online, which you can see here.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has also commented on the situation.

"I’d say on anything that is outside of our control, such as injuries that could go down to pregame workouts and so forth, things that are out of control are out of our control," Belichick said. "We’ll address the things that we can address."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms