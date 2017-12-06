Football

Philippe Coutinho..

Liverpool fans all loved the same thing about Philippe Coutinho v Spartak

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Philippe Coutinho was simply on a different level against Spartak Moscow on Tuesday.

There's never been any doubt in the Brazilian's ability but he offered one of his finest ever performances on Merseyside and bagged his first hat-trick with the club to prove it.

Liverpool confirmed their place in the Champions League knockout stages with what was ultimately a very comfortable win for Jurgen Klopp's men.

The fantastic front four of Coutinho, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane delivered a lesson in attacking football with Russians not given a moment of peace in defence.

Coutinho opened the scoring from the spot, before rounding of a fine team move for his second of the night with Firmino providing a third before half-time.

A spectacular scissor kick was the order of day for number four, virtue of Mane, and Coutinho secured the treble with a deflected strike soon afterwards.

Aside from all the brilliant dribbles, finishes and passing, though, Liverpool fans were absolutely loving how their midfield maestro handled the responsibility of captain.

Twitter was so taken aback by the 25-year-old's showing that the idea of him inheriting the captain's armband from Jordan Henderson seemed obvious.

FBL-EUR-C1-LIVERPOOL-SPARTAK

That's not to mention his brilliant behaviour when an emotional Alberto Moreno hobbled off with Coutinho escorting him and offering words of encouragement.

He also took it upon himself to offer the armband over to James Milner at half-time.

It's fair to say Liverpool fans loved it all:

Quite whether Coutinho will inherit the role of captain more often is unknown but he certainly took to the role like a duck to water today. 

More of the same, Phil.

Do you think Philippe Coutinho should be Liverpool captain? Have your say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Mohamed Salah
Football
Roberto Firmino
Philippe Coutinho

Trending Stories

New York Giants owners write apology letter to angry fans for benching Eli Manning

New York Giants owners write apology letter to angry fans for benching Eli Manning

Matt Hardy's new character is making a serious impact on the internet

Matt Hardy's new character is making a serious impact on the internet

Gary Lineker tweets Cristiano Ronaldo after he breaks CL record with screamer v BVB

Gary Lineker tweets Cristiano Ronaldo after he breaks CL record with screamer v BVB

Gary Neville ruins Man City with tweet after Noel Gallagher is picked for Super Sunday

Gary Neville ruins Man City with tweet after Noel Gallagher is picked for Super Sunday

The incredibly classy letter Real Madrid have just sent Sunderland's Duncan Watmore

The incredibly classy letter Real Madrid have just sent Sunderland's Duncan Watmore

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again