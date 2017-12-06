Philippe Coutinho was simply on a different level against Spartak Moscow on Tuesday.

There's never been any doubt in the Brazilian's ability but he offered one of his finest ever performances on Merseyside and bagged his first hat-trick with the club to prove it.

Liverpool confirmed their place in the Champions League knockout stages with what was ultimately a very comfortable win for Jurgen Klopp's men.

The fantastic front four of Coutinho, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane delivered a lesson in attacking football with Russians not given a moment of peace in defence.

Coutinho opened the scoring from the spot, before rounding of a fine team move for his second of the night with Firmino providing a third before half-time.

A spectacular scissor kick was the order of day for number four, virtue of Mane, and Coutinho secured the treble with a deflected strike soon afterwards.

Aside from all the brilliant dribbles, finishes and passing, though, Liverpool fans were absolutely loving how their midfield maestro handled the responsibility of captain.

Twitter was so taken aback by the 25-year-old's showing that the idea of him inheriting the captain's armband from Jordan Henderson seemed obvious.

That's not to mention his brilliant behaviour when an emotional Alberto Moreno hobbled off with Coutinho escorting him and offering words of encouragement.

He also took it upon himself to offer the armband over to James Milner at half-time.

It's fair to say Liverpool fans loved it all:

Quite whether Coutinho will inherit the role of captain more often is unknown but he certainly took to the role like a duck to water today.

More of the same, Phil.

