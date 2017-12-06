What a year it’s been for Phil Foden.

The 17-year-old first came to our attention back in July, when he impressed for Manchester City in a pre-season friendly against Manchester United.

Foden earned praise from his manager, Pep Guardiola, and then started against Real Madrid days later.

The midfielder then cemented his status as one of English football’s brightest talents by inspiring England to glory at the FIFA Under-17 World Cup in October.

Foden scored two goals in England’s 5-2 victory over Spain in the final and was deservedly named the tournament’s best player.

Three weeks later and he made his Manchester City debut, coming on as a 75th-minute substitute for Yaya Toure in City’s Champions League clash against Feyenoord.

With City already safely through to the knockout rounds, Guardiola handed Foden his first Champions League start against Shakhtar Donetsk this evening.

City lost the match 2-1 - first-half goals from Bernard and Ismaily put Shakhtar 2-0 up at the break before Sergio Aguero netted a late consolation from the penalty spot - but how did Foden perform?

Reaction to Foden's performance on Twitter

Here’s what football fans on Twitter have been saying about his performance…

Many people initially felt sorry for him

Let’s take a closer look many of them felt sorry that he wasn’t playing in his natural position.

Guardiola deployed the youngster at left wing-back - perhaps to test the midfielder and see if he could produce the goods in an unnatural role.

So, how did he perform at LWB?

The general consensus, however, was that Foden still produced an impressive performance despite the fact he was playing out of position…

One pass has Twitter raving

He played one particularly good pass for Gabriel Jesus...

Is Foden's father Owen Hargreaves?

And other people, meanwhile, are convinced that Foden must be Owen Hargreaves’ son after the BT Sport commentator (and former City midfielder) wouldn’t stop praising the starlet…

