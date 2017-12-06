Football

phil foden.

What Twitter is saying about Phil Foden after his first CL start v Shakhtar Donetsk

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

What a year it’s been for Phil Foden.

The 17-year-old first came to our attention back in July, when he impressed for Manchester City in a pre-season friendly against Manchester United.

Foden earned praise from his manager, Pep Guardiola, and then started against Real Madrid days later.

The midfielder then cemented his status as one of English football’s brightest talents by inspiring England to glory at the FIFA Under-17 World Cup in October.

Foden scored two goals in England’s 5-2 victory over Spain in the final and was deservedly named the tournament’s best player.

Three weeks later and he made his Manchester City debut, coming on as a 75th-minute substitute for Yaya Toure in City’s Champions League clash against Feyenoord.

With City already safely through to the knockout rounds, Guardiola handed Foden his first Champions League start against Shakhtar Donetsk this evening.

City lost the match 2-1 - first-half goals from Bernard and Ismaily put Shakhtar 2-0 up at the break before Sergio Aguero netted a late consolation from the penalty spot - but how did Foden perform?

FBL-EUR-C1-MAN CITY-FEYENOORD

Reaction to Foden's performance on Twitter

Here’s what football fans on Twitter have been saying about his performance…

Many people initially felt sorry for him

Let’s take a closer look many of them felt sorry that he wasn’t playing in his natural position.

Guardiola deployed the youngster at left wing-back - perhaps to test the midfielder and see if he could produce the goods in an unnatural role.

So, how did he perform at LWB?

The general consensus, however, was that Foden still produced an impressive performance despite the fact he was playing out of position…

One pass has Twitter raving

He played one particularly good pass for Gabriel Jesus...

Is Foden's father Owen Hargreaves?

And other people, meanwhile, are convinced that Foden must be Owen Hargreaves’ son after the BT Sport commentator (and former City midfielder) wouldn’t stop praising the starlet…

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Sergio Aguero
Gnegneri Toure Yaya
Manchester City
Football
Joe Hart

Trending Stories

New York Giants owners write apology letter to angry fans for benching Eli Manning

New York Giants owners write apology letter to angry fans for benching Eli Manning

Matt Hardy's new character is making a serious impact on the internet

Matt Hardy's new character is making a serious impact on the internet

Gary Lineker tweets Cristiano Ronaldo after he breaks CL record with screamer v BVB

Gary Lineker tweets Cristiano Ronaldo after he breaks CL record with screamer v BVB

Gary Neville ruins Man City with tweet after Noel Gallagher is picked for Super Sunday

Gary Neville ruins Man City with tweet after Noel Gallagher is picked for Super Sunday

Liverpool fans all made the exact same point about Coutinho after destroying Spartak

Liverpool fans all made the exact same point about Coutinho after destroying Spartak

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again