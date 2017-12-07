WWE could be planning a big heel turn soon.

That heel turn involves Shane McMahon, who may not be an actual wrestler, but he's given fans of sports entertainment countless memories through the years.

Whether it's his death-defying stunts, hilarious segments or way he struts out when his theme music hits, fans love Shane O'Mac. He's made himself the endearing McMahon at this point, and he still put on a show at WrestleMania 33 at the age of 47.

Shane has shown tendencies you'd attach to an adrenaline junkie with the way he puts everything on the line when it's his time to shine in the WWE. He may not be a technical wrestler, but he's one amazing entertainer.

There have been reports over the last few months that Nikki Bella won’t be returning to the ring until next year at the earliest due to her neck is still in bad condition. She may only wrestle a few matches, but WWE officials want to keep her on WWE television.

There are rumors going around that one of the storylines being prepared for the third season of Total Bellas is about the possibility of Bella general manager of SmackDown Live. The reason that she could become GM is due to it allowing her to stay on television and wrestle occasionally.

The latest rumor, according to CageSide Seats, the current angle with Shane McMahon going overboard with his punishment of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn could be to turn Shane heel. If WWE did go with McMahon turning heel then that could set up for Bella to take over for Bryan.

Bryan has teased in the past about returning to Ring of Honor once his contract with WWE expires next year. Bryan, who was forced to retire last year due to his history with concussions, has talked about wrestling again in the past. Whether that be in WWE or in another promotion.

Although the sports entertainment company wasn’t fully behind him at first, he has overcome the challenges that were put in front of him and became a fan favorite.

Despite that his run on top in WWE was short-lived, he no doubt made a mark on the history of the sports entertainment company. It’s believed that the former WWE Champion will be leaving WWE after his contract with the company expires in September of 2018.

This is not surprising to hear due to the circumstances that are around Bryan right now. With him teasing leaving WWE when his contract ends with the sports entertainment company, it shouldn’t shock fans to see him compete again the squared circle outside of the WWE banner.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms