Sting just teased having a match with The Undertaker.

Sting’s career appears to be over. Seth Rollins wrestled Sting at the 2015 Night of Champions PPV, which was Sting’s last match after he suffered a neck injury after taking a powerbomb in the corner.

Over the past few years, The Undertaker has gone from being a full-time talent to a part-timer. After years of speculation of when Taker would retire from pro wrestling, it appears that he had his farewell at WrestleMania 33 in the main event against Roman Reigns earlier this year in Orlando, Florida.

After the match, Taker put his gloves and hat in the middle of the ring before leaving. Keep in mind that Taker nor WWE has come out publicly and stated that “The Deadman” is retired, but that is the belief.

As seen in the history of the business, retirements often don’t last forever which is why the “one more match” question gets asked to so many wrestling legends after they retire. Obviously, the fans would like to see Taker go one more time before he gets inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Although there have been rumors of Taker coming back to work one more match against John Cena later this year or even at WrestleMania 34 next year in New Orleans, Louisiana. It appears that match will not be happening or any other match involving Taker for that matter.

WWE Hall of Famer Sting took part in a Q&A session while attending Wales Comic Con in Wrexham this past weekend. Sting once again reiterated his desire to have a match with The Undertaker before hanging up his wrestling boots for good.

“I have never said ‘one more match’ ever. I’d like to have one more match, I’d like to have that Undertaker match," said the former 6-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion.

He also went on to reveal why he put off his surgery as he still ached to wrestle with The Deadman: “The only reason I held off on the surgery is because I had guys like Stone Cold saying don’t do it."

Sting also went on to say that he doesn't have any side effects from not getting the surgery and that it doesn't bother him.

What are your thoughts on this match never happening? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-money-in-the-bank-fallout

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms