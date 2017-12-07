In partnership with the NFL in the UK

Jon Gruden.

Jon Gruden may have just teased interest in one NFL head coach job

One former National Football League head coach could be eyeing a comeback.

Jon Gruden would not rule out the possibility of becoming the next New York Giants head coach under one key circumstance, which would be for Eli Manning to remain the starting quarterback for the NFL team.

Just when you thought Gruden had separated himself from the rumors, he sucked himself back in.

During Gruden's Monday Night Football broadcast between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals, his co-host Sean McDonough asked him if he would consider the recently vacant New York job.

Ben McAdoo announced that he was benching Eli Manning for Geno Smith. Then, just six days after that decision and hours after the Giants lost to the Raiders to fall to 2-10 on the season, McAdoo and general manager Jerry Reese were fired.

It should be noted that McAdoo's original plan was to start Manning and allow him to keep his 210 consecutive starts streak alive, then pull him at halftime for Smith. However, Manning didn’t like that idea. Thus, he benched him as a result of it.

Here’s the full transcript via Larry Brown Sports:

“Would Coach Gruden consider coming to the New York Giants?” McDonough asked. “Your name comes up for every job.”

“Don’t believe half of that stuff you hear and read, Sean,” Gruden said.

“Our producer said he saw somewhere the odds of you going to the Giants are 35:1. Would you take the over or the under on 35:1?” McDonough asked.

“I’ll take the under on that if Eli comes back.”

It's clear that Gruden has the itch to coach again, but it remains unlikely that he will return anytime soon when you consider how much money ESPN is rumored to pay him in salary.

In order to lure Gruden back to the head coaching ranks, the Giants, or any other team, would have to make him a very lucrative offer.

