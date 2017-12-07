Manny Pacquiao is leaving everyone on edge wondering if he'll step back into the ring, but he continues to make strides in his personal life away from boxing.

The former eight-division champion was promoted to the full rank of Colonel in the Philippines Army on Wednesday. He shared the exciting news via social media:

Pacquiao has served for roughly 11 years in the armed forces, and made the jump up in rank from Lieutenant Colonel. He is also actively serving as a senator in his native Philippines since the summer of 2016.

The 38-year-old hasn't graced the ring since a 12-round unanimous decision defeat at the hands of Jeff Horn last summer. Splitting his time between training for upcoming bouts, and squaring off with the opposition in the political ring surely isn't helping him maintain his once untouchable skills. Pacquiao was clearly favoring his left hand in his last fight, a clear indication his surgically-repaired right shoulder was still bothering him. His career has been in constant decline since he lost to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in one of the most-anticipated bouts in recent history in 2015.

Pacquiao's trainer, Freddie Roach, is urging the boxing legend to call it quits, but Pacquiao recently took to social media to tease a potential bout with Conor McGregor, whose boxing debut didn't go quite according to plan against Floyd Mayweather Jr. in August.

McGregor, the UFC lightweight champion, fell in 10 rounds to Mayweather in the highly-anticipated fight, but fared much better than most analysts and oddsmakers predicted in his boxing debut. He still came away with a cool $30 million for his efforts, though, and there's no doubt a potential clash with Pacquiao would be equally, or even more lucrative. Pacquiao has also squared off with Mayweather in the boxing ring, losing via unanimous decision back in June, 2015.

However, the chances of the fight happening are slim to none, according to promoter Bob Arum.

“If we equate boxing with fighting – because I’m not talking about his ability as an MMA participant because he has been very good with that – Conor McGregor can’t spell fight," he said. "Mayweather carried him before he took him out. With Manny, it wouldn’t be a contest, it would be a money grab. Conor McGregor is not a boxer and does not know how to box... The answer is no, I wouldn’t particularly look forward to doing a fight featuring McGregor and Pacquiao.”

Pacquiao will carry an incredible 59-7-2 professional record into his next fight, should he choose to continue his spectacular career.

