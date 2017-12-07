For the past several years it seems as thought the WWE's utilization of former World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler has gone downhill.

Ziggler typically loses the majority of his matches, and its been very well recognized by WWE fans. There has been an outcry for Ziggler to be pushed back to the top of the card, given that he is a proven good promo and one of the best athletic competitors on the WWE's roster today.

Instead, Ziggler is used to put over NXT call-ups, most notably Shinsuke Nakamura and Bobby Roode as of late. It's a disappointing thing to see given how much potential everyone sees in Ziggler.

He recently appeared on former WWE Tag Team Champions Edge and Christian's podcast, E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness, to discuss his current status with the company. During the interview, Ziggler did admit to some frustration with his role in WWE.

Ziggler even revealed he considered leaving several years ago. Now that his contract is almost up, He is now on the fence again about staying with the company or going somewhere else (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"I have a very short amount of time left to figure out if I want to do that again or if there's something to reach for.

"All I could reach for is fun-ass matches and tearing it down on the weekends because it doesn't seem to be a specific great prize to be reaching for here that I can attain, so I can be patted on the back and told, 'you're our guy - you're our Shawn Michaels.

"You're so good at this - we can't do this without you!' and then kind of see a bunch of guys not in that position coast right by.

"So there [are] no feelings hurt. It's a show business thing where I love it and in a very short time, I will have to decide if I need to go away and do my own thing or if I need to find a different role here."

What are your thoughts on Ziggler's comments regarding possibly leaving WWE? Do you think that Ziggler will remain with the company after his contract expires? Or will he ultimately decide to take off for the independent circuit? Have YOUR say in the comments section below, and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

