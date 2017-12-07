Alexa Bliss has truly taken over the WWE.

Bliss was recently interviewed by Scott Fishman of The Miami Herald to promote WWE 2K18 being released on the Nintendo Switch.

When asked about the return of Paige to RAW, and the recent call-ups of Sonya Deville & Mandy Rose to the main roster, she had a lot of praise.

“I’m really excited we have women returning and women coming up. Our division needs it. With the women’s revolution going on, it can only help. There is no bad that can come of it because WWE is good about evolving and bringing in new talent.

That’s our source. To have people coming in and returning, it’s great…I’ve only had a few matches against Paige on NXT and a few live events.

To have her on Raw, I’m real excited to see her back in action. It’s nice to see her happy and healthy. I’m really happy for her.”

“Here’s the thing. People say I was called up too soon. I thought I was called up too soon. It’s not about when you’re called up.

It’s what you do with the opportunity. As long as they take advantage of every opportunity, I think it’s great to have them.”

signed with WWE back in 2013 and was sent to its developmental territory of NXT. Bliss remained in NXT for three years to learn the ropes of the business before making her main roster debut in 2016 when she was drafted to SmackDown Live via the WWE Draft.

She would go on to defeat Becky Lynch for the SmackDown Live Women's Championship before dropping it to Naomi at WrestleMania 33.

She was then sent to Monday Night RAW via the Superstar Shake-Up. Bliss was immediately thrusted into a program with RAW Women's Champion Bayely, which Bliss would win and capture the title herself.

When asked about her WrestleMania dream match, “I’m going to throw it out there. Not saying it will ever happen, but I’d love for it to. I want it to be Nia and I versus the Bella’s versus Trish [Stratus] and Lita,”

