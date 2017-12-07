Roman Reigns was recently interviewed by the National in order to promote WWE’s upcoming live events in Abu Dhabi.

During the interview, he was asked about being compared to names like John Cena and The Rock. Here is what he said:

“It is a great responsibility. It is a big plate. But for me I never look at it as being the next anybody. I just want to be the first Roman Reigns.

It is very flattering and you are in good company when you are compared to people like a John Cena or a Dwayne Johnson. But all I can be is me. Roman Reigns. And that is all I want to be”

“So as long as that is good enough for me, I love and respect myself enough to be happy and satisfied with that. Hopefully people enjoy what we are doing. It is not only about me. There is a full locker room of guys and girls and we all come together and in a weird way it is one of the closest teams I have ever been on. It is cool in a way to carry the torch but there is a big team that runs with me around the world from show to show.”

WWE has confirmed with Gulf News that Triple H’s match with Roman Reigns at Friday’s live event in Abu Dhabi will be for the Intercontinental Title.

"It is the Game. It is Triple H. I am always up for the opportunity and always down to defend my yard and the good thing is it is not a regular match, it is going to be a championship match.

"I was fortunate enough to win the IC title a couple of weeks ago and I am looking forward to putting it on the line. It is going to be no different in Abu Dhabi.

"That is the type of champion I want to be. To represent the Intercontinental Championship and it is not going to be any different, regardless of who I face. Whether it is Elias, whether it is Samoa Joe, it can be Triple H. Anybody could get it."

After years of speculation of when Taker would retire from pro wrestling, it appears that he had his farewell at WrestleMania 33 in the main event against Roman Reigns earlier this year in Orlando, Florida.

After the match, Taker put his gloves and hat in the middle of the ring before leaving. Keep in mind that Taker nor WWE has come out publicly and stated that “The Deadman” is retired, but that is the belief.

"It was a lot heavier [then expected emotionally]. They teach and prepare you in a lot of different ways in this business when you go through developmental and you are mentored and go through your training. But they never teach you to handle those kind of situations.

"The magnitude of retiring the Undertaker and possibly it being of one his last matches. For me it was very heavy. Everything felt very smooth going into it but once we got through that day it was a lot more emotional than I thought it would be and I am excited that it was.

"I am very proud of that and I am proud and honoured to have been a part of his career and possibly to be that last chapter in his book I am extremely proud. I am just very grateful that I got to work with him and learn from him. Especially for this new generation there are not very many of us that can say we have done that so it is cool to be in that group."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms