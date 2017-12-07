Although Derrick Rose is a former league MVP and put up mind-boggling numbers at the beginning of his NBA career, he will probably always be remembered for his durability issues.

After suffering multiple serious knee injuries in recent years, Rose fought his way through 64 games with the New York Knicks last season and entered this season with a lot to prove, signing a team-friendly one-year veteran's minimum deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Playing alongside LeBron James on a proven championship contender would undoubtedly boost his credentials heading into next summer (when he can test free agency once again) he must have thought.

All he had to do was stay healthy, as that is most likely the main concern that teams have about him.

Unfortunately, that didn't happen. He suffered a left ankle injury seven games into the campaign and despite proving his worth by averaging 14.3 points in 26.9 minutes per contest, he left the team completely to contemplate his next move.

Would he stay with the team and rehab yet another injury, or would he simply walk away from the game due to the mental and physical anguish?

After exiling himself for two weeks, Rose re-joined the Cavs on Wednesday and, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, explained to his teammates that he was frustrated over his latest injury.

He reportedly addressed the team in advance of their game against the Sacramento Kings, which was surprising given his calm, quiet demeanor.

"He didn't have to, but he did," Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said of Rose's statement to the team. "He asked me could he talk to the team before we started shootaround and addressed the team. Everyone welcomed him back and is happy he is here, and that's it."

"It was just good to have him back and hear him talk, because he's not a big talker," Lue noted. "You know he's a quiet guy. But just hearing what he had to say and then just seeing how everyone was welcoming him back and was happy he's here."

Although he is back with the team, there's no telling when Rose will actually step back on the court due to the severity of his ankle injury.

"Just going through his rehab now, trying to get healthy," Lue said. "It won't be in the next few games or nothing like that, so just got to see how he takes to treatment."

Once Rose returns, he could see himself in quite the battle for playing time. Although LeBron James usually controls most of the ball-handling duties, Isaiah Thomas is slated to make his highly-anticipated debut sometime in December. Dwyane Wade is also playing major minutes in a ball-handling role off the bench, so it seems as though the second unit is the logical destination for Rose. If Lue decides to stagger minutes between James and Thomas at point guard, Rose could possibly be thrust into an off-ball role.

Cleveland won't have to rush Rose back until he's at 100 percent. After all, with their victory on Wednesday, they've now won 13 games in a row.