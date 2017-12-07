Boogie has 40-20 game; Cavs win 13th-straight; KD posts triple-double

Celtics (22-4) 97; Mavericks (7-18) 90

Overcoming a 10-point halftime deficit, Kyrie Irving (23/2/5), Al Horford (17/8/8) and Jayson Tatum (17/10/0) led the Celtics to the win. Playing without Jaylen Brown (eye), the Celtics won the rebounding battle 53-to-45 and dished out 25 assists compared to 11 turnovers. Dallas shot just 39.5 percent from the floor and was led by Harrison Barnes (19/7/3), who went 8-of-15 shooting.

Cavaliers (18-7) 101; Kings (7-17) 95

Cleveland won their 13th-straight game. Although Zach Randolph (18/10/6) had a solid individual performance in his double-double, the Kings were outscored 28-17 in the fourth quarter and blew the game. LeBron James (32/11/9) was one assist away from a triple-double and Kevin Love (18/13/1) had a double-double in the victory.

Pacers (14-11) 98; Bulls (3-20) 96

After trailing 55-39 at halftime, the Pacers surged in the second half, most notably in the fourth quarter when they outscored Chicago 29-13 to record the comeback win. Victor Oladipo (27/8/2) continued his breakout season for the Pacers, shooting 10-for-20 from the floor. Kris Dunn (18/6/6), Robin Lopez (16/5/1) and Denzel Valentine (15/8/3) all had solid games for the Bulls in the loss.

Magic (11-15) 110; Hawks (5-19) 106

It took an overtime period, but the Magic pulled off a much-needed win. Evan Fournier (27/4/1) led them in scoring while the frontcourt duo of Aaron Gordon (24/15/2) and Nikola Vucevic (22/16/4) both posted stellar double-doubles in the victory. Dennis Schroder (26/5/7) led the Hawks in scoring once again in the losing effort.

Knicks (12-12) 99; Grizzlies (8-16) 88

Four Grizzlies scored in double-figures, yet none of them scored 17 points in the loss. Marc Gasol (17/8/3) led the way for Memphis in the scoring column while Tyreke Evans (15/1/1) failed to make a difference at the point guard spot. Kristaps Porzingis (18/5/0) returned from his injury and went 8-of-19 shooting, but Courney Lee (24/1/3) turned in the efficient shooting night for the Knicks, going 10-of-17 for a game-high 24. New York pulled away in the third quarter when they outscored Memphis 27-18.

Warriors (20-6) 101; Hornets (9-14) 87

Without Steph Curry (ankle) and Draymond Green (shoulder), it was the Kevin Durant (35/11/10) show. He recorded a triple-double and went 13-of-28 from the floor in the decisive victory in which Golden State controlled throughout. Kemba Walker (24/6/5) turned in a solid performance for the Hornets, but Golden State shot 47.6 percent overall while Charlotte managed to shoot just 35.1 percent.

Bucks (13-10) 104; Pistons (14-10) 100

Andre Drummond (27/20/6) turned in another 20-20 performance and went 12-of-16 from the floor in a dominant performance for the Pistons. However, it was not enough in the end, as the trio of Giannis Antetokounmpo (25/10/4), Eric Bledsoe (22/5/3) and Khris Middleton (21/5/6) combined for 68 points in the victory for the Bucks. Milwaukee shot 49.4 percent from the field while Detroit managed a 41.4 percent mark.

Pelicans (13-12) 123; Nuggets (13-11) 114

The star of the night around the NBA was DeMarcus Cousins (40/22/4), who went 12-of-25 shooting and 14-of-21 from the free throw line while absolutely manhandling the Nuggets. He also had four blocks in the contest. Playing yet again without Anthony Davis (adductor), Jrue Holiday (27/1/7) stepped up, going 12-for-20 shooting. Denver's Gary Harris (24/3/4) led the losing team in scoring. New Orleans shot 53.5 percent and dished out 28 assists compared to 11 turnovers in the win.

Spurs (17-8) 117; Heat (11-13) 105

Somehow, the Spurs managed to win 17 of their first 25 games without Kawhi Leonard (foot). Eight different Spurs scored in double-figures in this victory and the team shot 52.9 percent, 13-for-25 (52.0 percent) from three and had 30 assists compared to 11 turnovers. Miami shot 54.2 percent for the game and 18-of-34 from three (52.9 percent), but had 18 turnovers in the loss. LaMarcus Aldridge (18/4/0) led the Spurs in scoring while Tyler Johnson (25/3/2) turned in an efficient performance off the bench for Miami.

Timberwolves (15-11) 113; Clippers (8-15) 107

Los Angeles lost their fourth game in a row. Despite strong outings from Austin Rivers (23/2/4), Lou Williams (23/3/8) and DeAndre Jordan (18/21/2), the Clippers were unable to show up defensively, allowing Minnesota to shoot 54.9 percent. All five Timberwolves starters played over 35 minutes and had 16 or more points in the win as frontcourt duo Karl-Anthony Towns (21/12/4) and Taj Gibson (16/14/2) both had double-doubles.