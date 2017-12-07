Football

What happened when Jamie Carragher's phone went off during Philippe Coutinho interview

Philippe Coutinho produced a masterclass for Liverpool in their 7-0 thrashing of Spartak Moscow on Wednesday night.

The Brazilian playmaker opened the scoring in the fourth minute, doubled his tally 10 minutes later, and then completed his hat-trick early in the second half.

It was a virtuoso display from the South American, who became the first Liverpool player since Yossi Benayoun in November 2007 to score three goals in a Champions League match.

Coutinho was deservedly named Man of the Match and was interviewed alongside Jamie Carragher by the Norwegian TV channel Viasport Fotball after the final whistle.

Carragher, the Liverpool legend now famous for his work on Sky Sports, has been moonlighting for the TV channel on Champions League nights this season.

What happened when Carragher's phone went off

But he was left red-faced when his phone went off mid-interview.

The interviewer, Jan Aage Fjortoft, then made a tongue-in-cheek comment which both Carragher and Coutinho found very amusing.

“It’s probably Barcelona,” Fjortoft joked. “It’s Barcelona!”

p1c0n0oili1fom2o41eua133hjqm9.jpg

“No,” Carragher replied. “He’s staying!”

Both then regained their composure and continued the interview.

Video: Carragher's phone goes off mid-interview

Watch it here…

Liverpool fans aren't happy with the interviewer

The video was posted on social media shortly afterwards and Liverpool fans are not happy with Fjortoft’s comment. In fact, some of them are fuming…

Easy lads, it was just a joke.

Carragher didn't care

Unlike some of that lot, Carragher and Coutinho were too buzzing after the Reds’ emphatic victory to let a tongue-in-cheek comment bother them.

A Sadio Mane brace, plus further goals from Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah sealed a magnificent win for Jurgen Klopp’s side at Anfield.

