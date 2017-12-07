It’s always worth staying up late on a Wednesday night after a round of Champions League matches to watch Roy Keane express his views and opinions.

The former Manchester United captain, famed for his fiery nature, is one of the most entertaining pundits on TV simply because he doesn’t care who he might upset with his comments.

Keane tells it as he sees it. You might not agree with him or like him as a person but you have to respect the guy for being honest - often brutally honest - and never sitting on the fence.

The 46-year-old, who currently works as the Republic of Ireland’s assistant manager, was on punditry duty again on Wednesday night and managed to upset many Liverpool fans with his comments following the Reds’ emphatic 7-0 victory over Spartak Moscow at Anfield.

Keane has already angered Liverpool supporters on at least one occasion this season - but now he’s definitely off their Christmas card lists.

Keane reacts to Liverpool's 7-0 win

“Comfortable night for them tonight. Their attacking players certainly enjoyed it. But the big tests are yet to come for Liverpool,” Keane said. “Clearly they’re beating these so-called lesser teams; it’s the same in the Premier League.

“But they’ve beat nobody yet.”

The retired midfielder sat on the ITV Sport couch with a face like thunder when the presenter, Mark Pougatch, mentioned that Liverpool had beaten Arsenal back in August.

Keane responded: “That’s what I mean, yeah!”

Double burn.

He wasn't finished there

The Irishman added: “They wouldn’t get that time and space against a decent team - simple as that.

“As much as you’d say they were enjoyable tonight, great, you give quality players time like that on the ball, they are going to punish you.

“But the reality is if they’re playing a top team in Europe, they won’t get that time, space and opportunities - it’s as simple as that.

“Lovely night for Liverpool tonight, they’ve done well, you can only beat what’s in front of you, but if you know this game, you know they have so much bigger and tougher tests coming up.”

Liverpool fans are fuming with Keane

On paper, Keane’s comments don’t seem particularly unfair.

However, it was the dismissive manner in which he delivered his views and the timing of the comments which angered Liverpool fans, who were still riding the crest of a wave following their team’s huge victory until Keane popped up on their TVs.

This guy saw it coming...

Here’s what Liverpool fans have been tweeting about Keane…

Never change, Roy.

