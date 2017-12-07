Football

Paul Pogba.

Paul Pogba vows to help Manchester United prepare for derby clash with City

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Paul Pogba is gutted to be missing the Manchester derby this weekend, but suspension will not prevent the midfielder from helping United mentally prepare for the must-win clash against swashbuckling Manchester City.

Old Trafford plays host to the most highly-anticipated clash of the season as Jose Mourinho’s second-placed side attempt to make a dent on the eight-point cushion built by Pep Guardiola’s runaway Premier League leaders this Sunday.

No side has ever enjoyed a better start to a top-flight season and Manchester City will look to take a double-digit lead by ending United’s club record-equalling 40-match unbeaten home run.

Pogba knows just how crucial victory is this Sunday and has vowed to help in any way he can, despite the star turn missing the match of the season after his sending off in the 3-1 win at Arsenal.

“I’m very disappointed because I really want to help the team and wanted to be there for this derby because obviously we are playing City and in this moment we need points and we need to win,” the Manchester United midfielder said.

“It’s an important moment, an important game so, like I say, disappointed. Manchester City against Manchester United has always been a big, big derby. One city, two clubs.

“You know how it is so I won’t tell you what is going to happen. It’s going to be a big atmosphere in the stadium and a big game with a big team and big players so that’s the game you want to play.”

He added: “Unfortunately I won’t play but I will be there to help the team mentally. We need to (attack City from the start). To win those games you need to give everything.

“You need to be there offensively, defensively. Kill the game when you have one chance because they are City and they have quality as well in front and they can kill the game at any time.”

Manchester United v CSKA Moskva - UEFA Champions League

Pogba’s absence is a gut punch given his fine form this season, which continued as CSKA Moscow were overcome 2-1 on Tuesday to secure United top spot in their Champions League group.

Mourinho’s men need to utilise the building “positive energy” and the France midfielder has no doubt that the side can flourish in his absence.

“I have complete trust in the team,” the 24-year-old said. “Even if I am not there, I will be there watching the game giving positive energy and hopefully we are going to win.”

Asked if he can still have a role against City, Pogba added: “Mentally. I need to be there to boost the team and hopefully it will help, yeah.”

Manchester United v CSKA Moskva - UEFA Champions League

All help will be welcome against an unbeaten City side whose mental strength has impressed as much as their skill.

“They are first for good reason because they have been doing great at the start of the season,” Pogba said.

“They keep winning and they didn’t lose one game and obviously mentally they are very strong. We need to be as good as they are mentally.”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Manchester United
Paul Pogba
Manchester City
Premier League
Football

Trending Stories

Jon Gruden could’ve just hinted at interest in one NFL head coach job

Jon Gruden could’ve just hinted at interest in one NFL head coach job

Sting just teased having one more match with WWE Legend

Sting just teased having one more match with WWE Legend

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo's individual highlights v Dortmund are downright insane

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo's individual highlights v Dortmund are downright insane

Roy Keane’s reaction to Liverpool’s 7-0 win over Spartak Moscow is just priceless

Roy Keane’s reaction to Liverpool’s 7-0 win over Spartak Moscow is just priceless

Jamie Carragher's phone rings during Coutinho interview - reporter's reaction is gold

Jamie Carragher's phone rings during Coutinho interview - reporter's reaction is gold

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again