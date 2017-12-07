Another week and another record-breaking performance from Cristiano Ronaldo.

Four months into the season and the Portuguese has been stalked by criticism for some out-of-character showings for Real Madrid but it's fair to say he upped his game for Borussia Dortmund.

Although Ronaldo has struggled to score regularly in La Liga, he became the first player to score in ever group game in the Champions League in finding the net against the Germans.

Los Blancos flew out of the blocks virtue of Borja Mayoral, before Ronaldo found the net in spectacular fashion with a trademark right-footed long shot past Roman Burki.

No goalkeeper would have gotten anywhere near it and, in finding the top corner, the record was sewn up in style.

Real Madrid didn't have an easy path to victory after their early start, though, with a brace from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang making for a dramatic finish at the Bernabeu.

The efforts of the away side eventually came in vein with Lucas Vázquez netting the winner with just nine minutes to play and wrapping up qualification in the process.

So it wasn't Ronaldo who scored the winner and there wasn't a second strike for the Portuguese but those simple stats really don't do his performance justice.

His inconsistent goal scoring record this season looked to have given Lionel Messi a sniff of hope at the upcoming Ballon d'Or ceremony yet this should put the contest to bed.

Ronaldo was a constant threat down the left flank and was displaying his array of skills far more often and far more successfully than in recent weeks.

Thankfully, too, a few YouTubers have compiled the 32-year-old's best bits from the match - take a look below:

Undoubtedly one of his best performances of the season as well as a solid reminder that Ronaldo can still produce footballing masterclasses into his thirties.

The man himself was certainly happy with his showing and latest record, too.

Ronaldo outlined: “We wanted to end the group stage with the win. I scored and I’m very happy, but I’m more happy with the win. Hopefully we can win the Champions League for a third season in a row.”

With Ronaldo performing like this in Europe right now, then you wouldn't put it past Zinedine Zidane's men to grab the hat-trick.

And with him and Messi set to level on Ballon d'Or awards very soon, 2018 could be something special.

Do you think Cristiano Ronaldo is the certified GOAT? Have your say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms