Liverpool were an absolute joy to watch during their demolition job on Spartak Moscow this week.

Jurgen Klopp's men put seven goals past the Russian visitors, elevating their group stage tally to 21 - breaking Manchester United's Champions League record for a British team.

It was the fantastic four of Philippe Coutinho, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino that particularly impressed for the Reds with one of the finest attacking shows you'll see all season.

It was an emphatic performance and one that will inspire quiet optimism amongst Kopites as the competition transitions into a knockout affair in the New Year.

Klopp was certainly impressed with what he saw, stating: "We opened the game perfectly and after we took the lead we didn't have to defend. It was a nice night at Anfield.

"Nobody could imagine that it would go like this tonight. I have nothing to moan about tonight, it's all good."

The best player on the pitch was undoubtedly Coutinho.

In the absence of Jordan Henderson, the Brazilian slipped on the captain's armband and filled the role with aplomb, showing a new side of his game to Liverpool fans.

Aside from proving the driving force in the Liverpool team, he showed brilliant leadership when Alberto Moreno was forced off with an ankle injury

Coutinho accompanied his teammate off the pitch and offered some comforting words.

That's not to mention the classy gesture of handing over the armband when Milner entered the fray.

So, that's all well and good through the lenses of hindsight but why did Klopp close Coutinho as his caption in the first place? Well, in the words of the man himself: Google.

The German explained after the match: "I love this player. He was really good tonight and he was the longest servant on the pitch tonight.

"In the line-up, it was clear he was going to be captain. He signed in like 2013, I had to look, I had to Google it to be honest!"

Oh Jurgen, don't go changing.

The decision certainly paid off and Coutinho's performance looks ominous ahead of this weekend's Merseyside derby. If he can produce half the showing he did on Tuesday, then Big Sam has some serious problems on his hands.

He won't need Google to calculate Coutinho's class, that's for sure.

Do you think Philippe Coutinho should be appointed Liverpool captain? Have your say in the comments section below.

