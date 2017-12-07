There was lots of talk surrounding Mauricio Pochettino and Danny Rose during Tottenham's 3-0 win over APOEL on Wednesday night.

Spurs had already qualified top of the group ahead of Real Madrid before Fernando Llorente, Son Heung-Min and George N'Koudou put the icing on the cake.

Despite the excellent performance by Pochettino's second string team at Wembley, much of the focus on Twitter turned to an incident involving Rose and his manager.

Rose, 27, has being heavily linked with a move away from north London since the attack-minded full-back returned from a long-term injury.

The English international is struggling to displace Ben Davies as the first choice left-back and is reportedly a target for Manchester United, with some outlets suggesting he could complete a transfer as soon as January.

He was replaced by Kyle Walker-Peters in the 70th minute after suffering a cut to his face - and Spurs fans were not happy with his reaction.

Rose had apparently exchanged words with Pochettino and then stormed down the tunnel, causing fans to hit out at the Yorkshireman.

A video emerged later which proved the fans were wrong to criticise him.

The Argentine coach later told reporters why Rose went down the tunnel immediately after his second-half substitution.

"He needed stitches and it wasn't necessary to take a risk," said Pochettino in his post-match press conference. "He needed to go inside to get four or five stitches."

Footage emerged of Rose and Pochettino on the pitch at the full-time whistle, ending speculation of a rift over the substitution.

Rose has made only two Premier League starts this season but will hope to be in the first XI when Spurs host Stoke on Saturday afternoon.

Despite their excellent European form, Pochettino's side have failed to win their last four league games and have dropped down to 6th in the table.

"Last season we were so disappointed about how we played," said Pochettino. "How difficult it was for us to compete in the Champions League.

"This season we've improved a lot. It's true that we've expended a lot of energy in different games and maybe it's affected us a little bit in the Premier League.

"Now we need to be focused on the Premier League and start to win games again."

