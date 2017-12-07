Football

Danny Rose.

Spurs fans spotted what happened between Rose and Pochettino at full-time

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

There was lots of talk surrounding Mauricio Pochettino and Danny Rose during Tottenham's 3-0 win over APOEL on Wednesday night.

Spurs had already qualified top of the group ahead of Real Madrid before Fernando Llorente, Son Heung-Min and George N'Koudou put the icing on the cake.

Despite the excellent performance by Pochettino's second string team at Wembley, much of the focus on Twitter turned to an incident involving Rose and his manager.

Rose, 27, has being heavily linked with a move away from north London since the attack-minded full-back returned from a long-term injury.

The English international is struggling to displace Ben Davies as the first choice left-back and is reportedly a target for Manchester United, with some outlets suggesting he could complete a transfer as soon as January.

He was replaced by Kyle Walker-Peters in the 70th minute after suffering a cut to his face - and Spurs fans were not happy with his reaction.

Rose had apparently exchanged words with Pochettino and then stormed down the tunnel, causing fans to hit out at the Yorkshireman.

A video emerged later which proved the fans were wrong to criticise him.

The Argentine coach later told reporters why Rose went down the tunnel immediately after his second-half substitution.

"He needed stitches and it wasn't necessary to take a risk," said Pochettino in his post-match press conference. "He needed to go inside to get four or five stitches."

Footage emerged of Rose and Pochettino on the pitch at the full-time whistle, ending speculation of a rift over the substitution.

Rose has made only two Premier League starts this season but will hope to be in the first XI when Spurs host Stoke on Saturday afternoon.

Despite their excellent European form, Pochettino's side have failed to win their last four league games and have dropped down to 6th in the table.

FBL-ENG-PR-WATFORD-TOTTENHAM

"Last season we were so disappointed about how we played," said Pochettino. "How difficult it was for us to compete in the Champions League.

"This season we've improved a lot. It's true that we've expended a lot of energy in different games and maybe it's affected us a little bit in the Premier League.

"Now we need to be focused on the Premier League and start to win games again."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Manchester United
Mauricio Pochettino
Premier League
Danny Rose
Football
Tottenham Hotspur

Trending Stories

Jon Gruden could’ve just hinted at interest in one NFL head coach job

Jon Gruden could’ve just hinted at interest in one NFL head coach job

Sting just teased having one more match with WWE Legend

Sting just teased having one more match with WWE Legend

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo's individual highlights v Dortmund are downright insane

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo's individual highlights v Dortmund are downright insane

Roy Keane’s reaction to Liverpool’s 7-0 win over Spartak Moscow is just priceless

Roy Keane’s reaction to Liverpool’s 7-0 win over Spartak Moscow is just priceless

Jamie Carragher's phone rings during Coutinho interview - reporter's reaction is gold

Jamie Carragher's phone rings during Coutinho interview - reporter's reaction is gold

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again