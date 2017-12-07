The future of Arsenal midfield maestro Santi Cazorla has been cast even further into doubt after the Spaniard was forced to undergo further surgery on his troublesome achilles.

Since he last featured for the Gunners in October 2016, Cazorla has undergone no less than nine painful surgeries. Cazorla has been plagued by a series of setbacks and his return seems to be further away than ever now.

Following treatment in Spain that saved Cazorla’s leg after a bacterial infection ravaged his achilles, it looked as though Cazorla could be back on the right track for a return. Sadly however, hopes for a possible return to training in January were shattered after it was revealed that he would require further surgery.

Speaking recently, Gunners manager Arsene Wenger admitted that he had no idea when Cazorla might return to action.

Wenger also revealed Cazorla’s gut-wrenching response to this latest setback in a reply to a text the French manager sent to his player.

“I sent him a message because he had surgery and wished him well,” said Wenger, “He (Cazorla) answered ‘I have to start again from zero’.

“It’s very sad. What Santi has gone through is unbelievable. It’s really, really sad. But unfortunately he has to start again from zero.”

Cazorla has been involved in 50 goals for the Gunners in the Premier League since his arrival from Malaga and was an integral part of Wenger’s midfield for several seasons.

Wenger however, remains hopeful that there is still some life in Cazorla’s career yet, and is looking forward to seeing the Spaniard back in training.

Wenger added: “If all goes well he has to wait until he starts to run and after he starts to run it takes six weeks to come back to training.

“When he can start to run again I don’t know. I was hopeful of January, but after this setback certainly now not before February.”

