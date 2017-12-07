Boxing

Deontay Wilder celebrating his victory.

Deontay Wilder considering other options after Anthony Joshua fight fades

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is merely considering his future options right now, but is open to fights with Luis Ortiz and Alexander Povetkin.

After a breakdown in talks for the fight that everyone wants to see - against Anthony Joshua - Wilder has been forced to look elsewhere.

Eddie Hearn, Joshua’s promoter, refused to split the money even ways, which is why the fight will not happen in the summer next year.

Despite promises being made by AJ and his team, it looks like the dream fight for 2018 may not happen at all, with the American threatening to walk away from the bout due to the failed negotiations.

Wilder has spoken about this and has his sights on two fighters who he has beaten before in Luis Ortiz and Alexander Povetkin.

"We have a lot of fighters. We have a lot of guys coming back. You got Luis Ortiz and Alexander Povetkin.

"I would love to get the opportunity back with some of them guys, the fights that people really want to see and due to their lack of responsibility, as far as being wise for the drugs they choose to put in their bodies that the fight didn't happen," Wilder told ESPN, as quoted by World Boxing News.

"Hey, they back, why not? I would love to get back in the ring and mix it up with those guys. I can't wait for 2018. The heavyweight division is too exciting."

The American then claimed he is the best in the world in the sport of boxing.

Deontay Wilder v Bermane Stiverne

“We want go get in the ring and prove ourselves, as men, as warriors, as the best and I am one of the ones saying I am the best and I can't wait to prove to the world I am who I say I am.” Wilder added.

Before going on to use jungle like references, and the chance of surviving under a fight with himself.

"It is a jungle and in the jungle we all know only the strong survive in the jungle. If you are not strong, you better start to hide and you better find a great hiding spot because sometimes where you at, you get found and you that's it.”

