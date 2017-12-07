Manchester United have turned down a special request from rivals Manchester City ahead of Sunday's top-of-the-table derby.

Pep Guardiola's side have an eight-point gap over their Manchester rivals after winning 14 of their 15 opening games of the season.

The Red Devils have won each of their last four league outings but need a positive result on Sunday to keep within touching distance of the runaway league leaders.

Key midfielder Paul Pogba is suspended following his red card in the 3-1 win at Arsenal but offered some words of advice for his teammates.

"We need to,” Pogba told reporters when asked if United would attack their rivals.

"To win those games you need to give everything. You need to be there offensively, defensively.

"Kill the game when you have one chance because they are City and they have quality as well in front and they can kill the game at any time.

"They are first for good reason because they have been doing great at the start of the season."

Man City's request rejected

According to the BBC - and a number of different outlets - Manchester City have been refused access to film footage inside Old Trafford.

In November, the Blues last confirmed a £10m deal for a behind-the-scenes film to be shown on Amazon Prime next autumn.

They were hoping to get footage from Old Trafford - and made a formal request - but have been turned down just days ahead of the Premier League meeting.

The Red Devils are already hosting 23 television rights holders and don't feel there is enough space in the tunnel to grant Manchester City their own film crew.

According to the BBC, Man United rejected a request a number of years ago from an unnamed club wanting similar access.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

A second string Manchester City side were beaten 2-1 by Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

They had already qualified top of their group and will be drawn against one of Basel, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Sevilla, Porto or Real Madrid in the last 16.

