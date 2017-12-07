Earlier this week against the New Orleans Pelicans, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry helped his team pick up another victory, but he also exited the game in the final minute of the fourth quarter due to injury.

Curry finished with 31 points, 11 assists, five rebounds, one steal and five 3-pointers on the night, but most people were talking about the ankle injury he picked up, and it was later reported that this injury would keep him sidelined for the next two weeks at least.

What you shouldn't be surprised to hear though is the point guard has reacted very positively to this injury, as he's glad he's missing game time in December rather than during pivotal games later on in the season in April, May, or June.

Curry said to ESPN's Chris Haynes prior to the Warriors' matchup with his hometown Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday: "Yeah, you know I wanted to play here at home, but it's better it happened now rather than later in the season. It gives me time to get healthy and the team time to find continuity. This should be good for us in the long run.

"It's the best possible scenario, time-wise. I didn't know how significant it was, but obviously, the results are good news. I'll just rehab, work and wait to see when the Warriors decide to bring me back. I'll be ready."

So far this season, the two-time league MVP is averaging 26.3 points on 47.3 percent shooting from the field and 38.1 percent from behind the arc through 23 appearances this season, along with 5.1 rebounds, 6.6 assists, and 1.7 steals.

Without Curry, as well as Draymond Green who missed the game through a shoulder injury, Golden State managed to defeat the Hornets 101-87 on Wednesday night inside the Spectrum Center, with Kevin Durant leading the way for the current NBA Champions.

Durant contributed 35 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists to help the Warriors win, so he certainly relished in the opportunity to run the team's offense without Curry on the floor. This was his first triple-double of the season and his second since joining the team last summer.

The Warriors play next against the Detroit Pistons on Friday night.